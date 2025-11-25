Mohamed Salah Slammed for Silence Over Liverpool Slump
Jamie Carragher has lambasted Mohamed Salah for not speaking publicly amid Liverpool’s disastrous run of form, claiming the Egyptian only talks to the media when he “gets man of the match or when he needs a new contract”.
The Reds sunk to a new low on Saturday afternoon as they were beaten 3–0 by Nottingham Forest on home soil, an eighth defeat in their last 11 matches across all competitions which saw them drop to 12th in the Premier League table.
Arne Slot finds himself under enormous pressure as he succumbs to second-season syndrome, with Liverpool’s £446 million spend over the summer transfer window—a Premier League record—only intensifying scrutiny.
Virgil van Dijk labelled Liverpool’s situation “a mess” after the Forest humiliation, but ex-Reds defender Carragher believes the club’s other leaders, such as Salah, should speak out after poor performances.
Carragher: Leaders Come Out and Speak
“After the Forest game, Virgil van Dijk has come out and spoken, as he should do as the captain,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “On the back of all these Liverpool defeats, it’s always Van Dijk who comes out and speaks. The captain should do that but there should be other players in that dressing room and speaking for the club.
“A year ago this weekend, Mo Salah wasn’t shy in speaking about his own situation and the club not offering him a contract. I only ever hear Salah speak when he gets man of the match or when he needs a new contract.
“I would like to see Salah as one of the leaders and legends of Liverpool come out and speak for the team.”
Salah was the Premier League Player of the Season for 2024–25 as Liverpool won the title, but has operated at an alarmingly lower level this term. He’s managed just eight goal contributions in total for the Reds having had 22 to his name by this point last campaign.
Wayne Rooney Calls for Mohamed Salah to Be Dropped
Wayne Rooney has joined the pundit pile-on regarding Salah’s performances, criticising the Egyptian’s work rate and urging Slot to drop his star forward.
“Salah is not helping them defensively. If you’re one of the players who they’ve signed and you’re on the bench and you’ve seen him not running—and again he’s a club legend and everything he’s done for the club—but if you’re on the bench, then what message does that send to you?” said the ex-Manchester United striker.
“If I was Slot, I’d try and make a big decision just so it has an impact on the rest of the team” Rooney added when discussing the notion of benching Salah. “When you’re not winning games, you want to try and stay compact and hard to beat, so I think while they’re going through this period, 100% he needs to make a decision.”
Whether Slot will remove Salah from his starting lineup remains to be seen, but all eyes will be on the Dutchman’s team selection against PSV Eindhoven in Wednesday’s Champions League clash. Another defeat could be fatal for the 47-year-old.