Mohamed Salah Reaches ‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool Milestone in Aston Villa Win
Mohamed Salah became just the third player in Liverpool history to reach 250 goals for the club with his strike in Saturday’s 2–0 win over Aston Villa.
After a slow start to the season by his impeccable standards, Salah now has goals in each of his last two Premier League outings and had something to celebrate for the first time in nearly two months as the Reds ended a run of four straight Premier League defeats.
Liverpool’s win was kickstarted by an opening goal from Salah, who was handed the chance to score on a plate by a poor pass from Emiliano Martínez. The Egyptian was quick to react to a sloppy ball and gleefully converted into an empty net.
It was among the easiest goals of Salah’s career and took his overall tally for Liverpool up to a whopping 250.
Only Roger Hunt and Ian Rush have ever reached such a milestone for Liverpool in the past.
“It’s a great feeling to score goals for such a big club, it’s something I don't take for granted,” Salah reflected.
“I’m so proud and happy about that achievement.”
Arne Slot Hails ‘Special’ Salah After Return to Winning Ways
“It’s huge,” manager Arne Slot said of Salah’s latest achievement. “It is almost unbelievable if you score 250 goals, let alone 250 goals for one club. You don’t see that much in football any more.
“Apart from the goal he had a very good performance. When we had to play long, we mainly played to him and he held the ball and the team could come to him. What I liked was that he also helped the team defensively as well. After the first goal he was helping Virgil [van Dijk] around the halfway line. I liked his performance tonight. For him to score is not special but 250 is special.”
Liverpool’s All-Time Top Scorers
Player
Goals
Appearances
Ian Rush
346
660
Roger Hunt
285
492
Mohamed Salah
250
415
Gordon Hodgson
241
377
Billy Liddell
228
534
Steven Gerrard
186
710
Robbie Fowler
183
369
Kenny Dalglish
172
515
Michael Owen
158
297
Harry Chambers
151
339
*stats correct as of Nov. 1, 2025