Monterrey Predicted Lineup vs. Chivas: Liga MX
Monterrey visits Guadalajara to face Chivas in its toughest test of the season so far.
Martín Demichelis's side will be without two key pieces due to suspension. Liga MX joint-top scorer German Berteráme will serve his second game of a suspension after his red card in the victory against Juárez. Left-back Sebastián Vargas was sent off six minutes into last weekend's game against Mazatlán where Rayados handled the adversity to secure a 0–0 draw.
Center-back Stefan Medina has also been ruled out for the game against Chivas, sidelined due to a foot injury suffered in the game against Juárez. Despite the injury issues, Monterrey has one of the deepest squads in Liga MX, so Demichelis has enough options to mitigate availability concerns.
Here's how Monterrey could set up vs. Chivas.
GK: Esteban Andrada: Andrada was Monterrey's best player in Sunday's draw agains Mazatlán. The veteran Argentinian goalkeeper put together a fine defensive performance for the team, keeping a clean sheet even though it was down a man almost the entire game.
LB: Gerardo Arteaga: The former Genk player appears the likely option to step in for the suspended Vargas. The Mexican international has a chance to prove to Demichelis that he's worthy of inclusion in the starting XI moving forward.
CB: Héctor Moreno: The experienced Mexican defender has solidified his spot in the squad. He commands the defense and continues to be a solid center-back at 36-years-old.
CB: Victor Guzmán: "El Toro" has become one of the best young defenders in Liga MX. The 22-year-old has played himself into a place in the Mexican national team.
RB: Edson Gutiérrez: Gutierrez has started three games in a row and has become Demichelis's go-to man at right-back.
CM: Jorge Rodríguez: With so many offensive minded players in the squad, "El Corcho" is responsible for maintaining balance in midfield. Since his arrival at the start of the calendar year, the Argentinian has been one of the most consistent players at Monterrey.
CM: Fidel Ambriz: The 21-year-old midfielder has alternated between the bench and a starting role in Apertura 2024. He made the move to Monterrey this summer despite reported interest from Chivas. Ambriz could help in the fight for control of the middle of the field.
AM: Sergio Canales: Canales is the most dangerous player Rayados has. He's already scored four goals this season and his playmaking ability is the key to the attack. He finds space to receive the ball and play between opponents' lines.
LW: Lucas Ocampos: Monterrey's star signing of the summer has been alternating with Oliver Torres for the starting role. Demichelis has yet to play both signings together in the starting XI, and there's no indication that it will happen soon. As Ocampos settles into Liga MX, he appears to be the more attractive option. Look for him to exploit the open spaces left by right-back Alan Mozo who likes to get forward for Chivas.
RW: Jordi Cortizo: In a team filled with expensive signings and foreign talent, Cortizo managed to become a stable presence. Although he lacks the speed of a traditional winger, Cortizo is technically gifted and able to take on his man. He has great vision and is always a threat to pick a pass to set up scoring opportunities.
ST: Brandon Vázquez: Without Berteráme, Vázquez must carry the load as the main striker up front. He has three goals in Apertura 2024, and is a big presence inside the opposition's box.