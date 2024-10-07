Most Points Collected in an MLS Regular Season
The MLS single-season points record continues to gain attention ahead of the final matchday of the regular season—also known as Decision Day.
This is because Inter Miami and Lionel Messi can set a new points record in its final regular season match vs. New England Revolution on October 19. New England is already out of postseason contention and could see their very own 2021 points record broken at the hands of Miami.
The Revolution reached 73 points in 2021 under then-head coach Bruce Arena, winning 22 matches before crashing out of the MLS Cup Eastern Conference semi finals. That impressive season by New England broke LAFC's 72 points in 2019 that was accomplished thanks to Carlos Vela's MVP season. Vela's 34 goals scored also set a new single-season record in that category.
In 2018, New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United enjoyed excellent seasons to finish in respective first and second places in the Supporters' Shield race with 68 and 71 points. Atlanta went on to take down Red Bulls later on in the postseason en route to lifting MLS Cup in its second-ever season with current Miami coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino at the helm.
Toronto FC is the most recent MLS team to win both the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup in the same season. The Eastern Conference team totaled 69 points during the regular season before lifting MLS Cup in December of 2017 while also winning the Canadian Championship.
Western Conference side LA Galaxy collected 68 points in 1998 and 67 points in 2011 to cap off impressive seasons. The Galaxy weren't able to go the distance in the 1998 playoffs but still won MLS Cup in 2011 with David Beckham, Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane leading the team to victory.
- 73 points – New England Revolution (2021)
- 72 points – LAFC (2019)
- 71 points – New York Red Bulls (2018)
- 69 points – Toronto FC (2017)
- 69 points – Atlanta United (2018)
- 68 points – LA Galaxy (1998)
- 67 points – LA Galaxy (2011)