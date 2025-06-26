Myles Lewis-Skelly Takes Swipe at Erling Haaland With New Long-Term Arsenal Contract
Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly aimed a subtle dig at Erling Haaland by promising to “keep staying humble” during the announcement of his new long-term contract at the Gunners.
Lewis-Skelly made his Premier League debut—and got his first yellow card in the competition before coming on—against Haaland’s Manchester City in September. The burly Norwegian infamously shrugged off Arsenal’s teenager at the end of a spiky 2–2 draw, questioning who he was. Haaland also memorably told Mikel Arteta to “stay humble.”
The pair clashed again four months later. Lewis-Skelly was established as a regular in Arsenal’s first team by then and scored during a 5–1 win, mimicking Haaland’s zen celebration before captioning the image on social media with, “Keep it humble.”
The 18-year-old had been poised to enter the final 12 months of his professional contract before penning a new deal which stretches to 2030. The Guardian claim that these fresh terms, negotiating amid reported interest from Real Madrid, make Lewis-Skelly “one of the best-paid teenagers in the world.”
“I’m so proud and happy,” he told the club’s official website following the announcement on Thursday afternoon. “I know those words are simple, but I think they sum up how I feel signing for this club. I’m a fan and it’s like a dream come true.
“I’ve embodied the values of Hale End and come through. I’ve still got a lot of years ahead of me, so if I can keep staying humble and being a good person, that's the most important thing to me.”
Lewis-Skelly was a breakthrough member of last season’s Arsenal side which finished second for the third season on the spin. The fully fledged England international hadn’t even begun preparing for his GCSEs the last time Arsenal won a trophy. That is a stat he is trying to change.
“I want a legacy,” Lewis-Skelly concluded. “I want to win everything there is to win in the game. I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that’s always learning and stays grounded, which is so important.”