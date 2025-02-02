Myles Lewis-Skelly Takes Shot at Erling Haaland After First Premier League Goal
Myles Lewis-Skelly scored the first goal of his Premier League career against Manchester City on Sunday with his celebration adding even more fuel to this fiery rivalry.
Back in the reverse fixture at the Ethiad Stadium on Sep. 22, 2024, Erling Haaland got into it with the Arsenal staff and players after the game. "Stay humble, eh," became the overarching talking point as Arsenal failed to defend a lead with just 10 men after Leandro Trossard was sent off. Coming into the game on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, there was sure to be bad blood between the two teams.
Martin Odegaard opened the scoring right after kick-off as Haaland failed to get a touch of the ball for most of the first half. Right out of the gates for the second 45, the Norwegian scoring machine buried a header for his 250th goal of his club career. A feat reached faster than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Arsenal took the lead right back a minute later through Thomas Partey, but Lewis-Skelly doubled the lead six minutes after. The 18-year-old wasn't even supposed to play today after he picked up a controversial red card against Wolverhampton Wanderers, if not for Arsenal's successful appeal. Lewis-Skelly then hit Haaland's celebration raising the temperature even more between these two sides.
Hitting a rival's trademark celebration to extend your lead over the reigning champions? What a moment for the teenager.