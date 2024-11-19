Nashville SC Sign Former Liverpool Academy Player From Norwegian Club
Nashville SC signed former Liverpool academy player Edvard Tagseth from Norwegian club Rosenborg FK through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.
The 23-year-old has proven to be a versatile player in his home country at Rosenborg, the 26-time champions of the Eliteserien. In the 2024 season, Tagseth has managed four goals and three assists in Rosenborg's push for a European spot in the Eliteserien table.
In 138 appearances at Rosenborg, Tagseth recorded nine goals and 19 assists while playing primarily as a central midfielder. He is also capable of taking on defensive midfield and fullback roles.
"Eddi provides a needed role in our midfield as a ball progressor and chance creator, and his ability to fight and compete on both sides of the ball has been a calling card for him thus far in his career," Nashville General Manager Mike Jacobs said in a release. "We are excited to be able to add him to our group."
Prior to his time with Rosenborg, Tagseth featured in the Liverpool academy for both the U18 and U19 teams. Tagseth recorded three goals and four assists in 23 appearances for Liverpool's U18 side while also making five appearances for the U19 team team before departing in Aug. 2019 for Rosenborg.
Tagseth also brings continental experience to MLS, making two Europa League appearances during his time at Rosenborg.
Tagseth joins a Nashville midfield that already has players like Aníbal Godoy, Sean Davis, Patrick Yazbek, Brian Anunga and 2022 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar.
Nashville aims to get back on track and qualify for the postseason in 2025 after missing out in 2024 when it hired former interim USMNT boss B.J. Callaghan to replace Gary Smith.