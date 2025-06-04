‘Never Say Never’—Liverpool Forward Opens Door to Summer Exit
Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has refused to rule out a move away from Anfield this summer, just a year after he joined the Reds from Juventus.
Chiesa was ditched by the Bianconeri after Thiago Motta succeeded Massimiliano Allegri as head coach and subsequently joined Liverpool in a bargain transfer. However, the Italian endured frustrating fitness issues in his debut season on Merseyside and never managed to establish himself with Arne Slot’s Premier League champions.
Chiesa ended the 2024–25 season having played just 466 minutes of action across all competitions. The 27-year-old appeared 14 times and recorded four goal contributions.
While he ended the season as a champion, it was a forgettable one for Chiesa individually as his drifting continued in the wake of the long-term knee injury he sustained in 2022. The winger was once again blighted by a nagging problems, the story of his career over the past three years, and there’s talk of him moving on.
When asked by Gazzetta dello Sport about a potential summer departure, Chiesa responded: “It will be a topic to address in the summer. My agent, my family and I have an excellent relationship with Liverpool.
“The goal is to be ready for the training camp, we will look for the best solution for everyone.”
While he was shunted out by Motta, who was sacked by Juve long before the conclusion of his first year in charge, Chiesa said “never say never” in response to a potentual return in Turin.
The Italy international blossomed into one of the world’s best wingers with the Old Lady before his devastating knee injury. He also played a pivotal role in the Azzurri’s success at Euro 2020.
Chiesa is no longer the ebullient and explosive performer he was, but there’s certainly still time for restoration. It seems unlikely fans will ever see the best of him at Liverpool, and a return to Italy must surely be tempting. AC Milan are among the clubs linked with the former Juventus star.