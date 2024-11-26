New York City FC Fire Coach Nick Cushing After MLS Cup Playoff Defeat
Just three days after New York City FC were eliminated from the MLS Cup playoffs, the club parted ways with Nick Cushing.
Cushing led NYCFC to a sixth place finish in the Eastern Conference, ending the regular season with 50 points. The team made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals of the MLS Cup playoffs, but the Pigeons could not get past rivals New York Red Bulls at Citi Field. Cushing's men suffered a 0–2 defeat, ending their season.
In the aftermath of the loss, NYCFC announced their decision to fire Cushing.
Watch MLS Season Pass on Apple TV by subscribing here
“Whilst we are incredibly appreciative for all [Cushing] has done for the Club, at this current time, we believe it’s best to move the team in a new direction as we plan for the 2025 season and beyond," NYCFC Sporting Director David Lee said. "We would like to sincerely thank Nick for his contributions and wish him and his family all the very best in their future endeavors.”
Cushing was an assistant coach when NYCFC claimed their first MLS Cup in 2021 and then was named interim head coach in June 2022 following Ronny Deila's departure. By November of the same year, Cushing was appointed the permanent boss of the Pigeons.
In his three seasons in charge, he recorded a 40W-40L-27D record across all competitions. Cushing led NYCFC to the MLS Cup playoffs in two of those three seasons, taking the Pigeons to the Eastern Conference final in 2022, but could never get over the line.
NYCFC will now begin their hunt for the team's next head coach, their sixth in 11 seasons.