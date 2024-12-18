New York Red Bulls Sign Former PSG and Bayern Munich Striker
New York Red Bulls signed former Bayern Munich forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
"We are excited to add a player of Maxim’s caliber to our roster. Maxim is a great player, a winner and his experience in Europe’s top leagues will be greatly important to our club in 2025 and beyond,” Jochen Schneider, head of sport, said in the announcement.
Choupo-Moting joined the MLS Cup runners-up as a Designated Player. The 35-year-old was a free agent after leaving Bayern Munich this summer.
The Cameroon international made 122 appearances for the German giants and scored 38 goals over his four-year stint at the club. Before his move to the Bundesliga, Choupo-Moting enjoyed two years at Paris Saint-Germain and found the back of the net nine times.
Choupo-Moting could be the answer to New York Red Bulls' attacking struggles. It is no secret the Eastern Conference side had trouble scoring multiple goals a match; in fact, Red Bulls were held to one goal or less in 11 of their last 16 games in 2024.
Despite being an MLS original club, Red Bulls have yet to hoist the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. The club has come close on multiple occasions, most recently falling to LA Galaxy in the MLS Cup final on Dec. 7, but cannot get over the line.
Choupo-Moting's time at two of the biggest clubs in Europe along with his appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Cameroon, give Sandro Schwarz an experienced forward who has played on the biggest of stages in soccer.