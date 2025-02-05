Newcastle United 2–0 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Gunners Eliminated From Carabao Cup
Arsenal lost to Newcastle United in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals and were subsequently eliminated from the competition.
Mikel Arteta fielded the same lineup that scored five goals against Manchester City this past weekend, though the overall performance couldn't have been more different. Overturning a two goal deficit at a hostile ground like St. James' Park against a talented Newcastle United side was always going to be difficult, but the team was lifeless. Alexander Isak gave them an early wake-up call with a goal that ended up being overturned by VAR.
Martin Odegaard struck the post early on, but it was Newcastle who found the opening goal through Jacob Murphy. Isak got the better of William Saliba firing a shot off the post that fell right to Murphy. Anthony Gordon added a second in the 52nd minute, but the tie was over well before that. To make matters worse, Gabriel Martinelli picked up an apparent hamstring injury just two days after the transfer window closed.
Newcastle United looked hungrier, more dynamic and like they wanted it more on the night. They pressed effectively and took their chances when given. Despite recent losses in the Premier League, Eddie Howe's side shouldn't be written off in the final if they meet Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.
Arsenal are now out of both domestic cup competitions with just the Premier League and Champions League left to fight for. Martinelli's injury, depending on how long he'll be out, leaves the side even lighter in attack. The lack of moves in the January window will be scrutinized even more now.
Arsenal player ratings below from the night.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Newcastle United (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: David Raya
5.0/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
6.5/10
CB: Gabriel Magalhães
6.2/10
CB: William Saliba
5.8/10
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
7.2/10
CM: Declan Rice
6.1/10
CM: Thomas Partey
6.7/10
CM: Martin Odegaard
6.9/10
RW: Gabriel Martinelli
5.9/10
ST: Kai Havertz
5.6/10
LW: Leandro Trossard
6.1/10
SUB: Ethan Nwaneri (37' for Martinelli)
5.8/10
SUB: Mikel Merino (61' for Odegaard)
6.0/10
SUB: Raheem Sterling (61' for Trossard)
5.8/10
SUB: Riccardo Calafiori (77' for Timber)
6.8/10
SUB: Jorginho (77' for Partey)
6.1/10