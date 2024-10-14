Neymar Reportedly Close to Return One Year After ACL Injury
The return of Neymar could be rapidly approaching with ESPN Brazil reporting that the Brazilian star is targeting a return to the field in Al Hilal's Asian Champions League match against United Arab Emirates club Al Ain on Oct. 21.
It's been a long journey back for Neymar who was last seen on the pitch when he tore his ACL and meniscus in his left knee in Brazil's 2026 World Cup Qualifier match against Uruguay on Oct. 17. He made his return to training with Al Hilal in late September. Now, one year after his injury, the 32-year-old is close to a return to action.
Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus along with Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who performed Neymar's knee surgery, will ultimately have final say on the decision. Lasmar will travel to Saudi Arabia to evaluate Neymar and give the green light for his return. He will also fly back to Brazil with a full report on the country's all-time leading goalscorer's current status, with eyes on a possible return to the national team.
If all goes to plan and Neymar plays on Oct. 21, then there's a possibility that he could be included in Dorival Júnior's squad for Brazil's November World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.
"If he's doing well, there's no reason for him not to be here," Brazil and Barcelona winger Raphinha said in an interview with ESPN regarding Neymar's return.
If Neymar is unable to play in the game against Al Ain, then he'll have to wait until Al Hilal's next Asian Champions League match Nov. 4. Because of the unpredictability of his recovery and the registration limit on foreign players, Neymar wasn't registered with Al Hilal for the domestic league and cup competitions.
Neymar's only played five games for Al Hilal after moving to the club from PSG last summer. He has a contract with the team until June 2025, so he'll be eager to get back on the field to prove that even after a year on the sidelines, he's still one of the most talented players in the sport.