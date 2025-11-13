Neymar Fires Expletive Response to ‘False’ Reports
Neymar Jr. took to social media to lambast the “lies” which have been spread by a “s----- journalist” in the eyes of the Brazilian forward.
The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar has been plagued by injuries throughout this decade. The COVID-impacted 2019–20 campaign was the last season in which Neymar missed fewer than 100 days through various ailments (that year he sat out just 80 days).
However, these physical complaints have been exacerbated since he tore his ACL in October 2023. Neymar would have to wait the best part of a calendar year before appearing for Al Hilal again. He only featured twice more for the Saudi Arabian giants before returning to Brazil with Santos in January.
Santos boss Juan Pablo Vojvoda started his star forward for Sunday’s away trip to high-flying Flamengo. Neymar squandered one of the game’s biggest chances while the contest was still goalless and was helpless as his side fell 3–0 down.
With five minutes remaining, Neymar’s number flashed up on the fourth official’s board. The former Copa Libertadores winners didn’t hide his emotions, painting a picture of visible bafflement and anger as he repeatedly appeared to check with Vojvoda that he indeed wanted to take him off. Santos promptly scored twice to forced a nervy conclusion.
In the aftermath of that public show of dissent, Globo Esporte reported that Neymar had subsequently called Vojvoda to apologize. In response to that article, the Brazilian star posted on social media: “Another lie invented by a s----- journalist!”
While an apologetic phone call may have been untrue, Neymar’s physical difficulties are very much factual.
Carlo Ancelotti Provides Update on Neymar’s World Cup Chances for Brazil
Neymar had made a bright start back at his boyhood club, enjoying a run of form bright enough to inspire spurious links with a move to Barcelona. Yet, he has once again been tethered to the treatment room.
The 33-year-old sat out six weeks with a hamstring injury before making his tentative return this month. Until he can consistently prove his fitness, there will be no spot for him in Carlo Ancelotti’s World Cup squad.
“No one can dispute Neymar’s talent,” the Brazil boss told AS this week. “But he’s had problems with injuries lately. He’s back playing now, but he needs to regain his best physical condition.
“It’s normal in today’s football, which is very physically demanding and intense.”