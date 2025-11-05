Carlo Ancelotti Eviscerates Neymar After Naming Brazil Squad for November
Carlo Ancelotti omitted Neymar Jr. from his Brazil national team November roster and casted major doubt over the player’s chances of making La Seleçao’s 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.
The Italian manager named a 26-player roster that will represent Brazil in upcoming friendly games against Senegal and Tunisia, once against opting against calling-up Neymar, as has been the case since he took over as manager.
His decision to snub La Seleçao’s all-time leading goalscorer prompted reporters to ask about the verdict. Ancelotti gave a brutally honest assessment about situation.
“I haven’t talked to Neymar,” Ancelotti revealed. “We’ll see when he can recover and start playing again.
“I’m not taking a player that lacks intensity to play the whole World Cup, no chance. We need players that are at a top physical level.”
Neymar played 29 minutes for Santos over the weekend in his first appearance since Sept. 14. Injuries have become synonymous with the former Barcelona star, who has played less than 25 games over the past three seasons.
Full Brazil National Team November Roster
Goalkeepers
- Ederson (Fenerbahçe)
- Bento (Al Nassr)
- Hugo Souza (Corinthians)
Defenders
- Alex Sandro (Flamengo)
- Caio Henrique (Monaco)
- Danilo (Flamengo)
- Éder Militão (Real Madrid)
- Fabrício Bruno (Cruzeiro)
- Gabriel (Arsenal)
- Luciano Juba (Bahia)
- Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Paulo Henrique (Vasco da Gama)
- Wesley (Roma)
Midfielders
- Andrey Santos (Chelsea)
- Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)
- Casemiro (Manchester United)
- Fabinho (Al Ittihad)
- Luas Paquetá (West Ham United)
Forwards
- Estevão (Chelsea)
- João Pedro (Chelsea)
- Luiz Henrique (Zenit)
- Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)
- Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)
- Rodrygo (Real Madrid)
- Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)
- Vitor Roque (Palmeiras)
Neymar Likely to Extend Contract With Santos
Neymar returned to his boyhood club Santos on a one-year contract at the start of 2025. Club president Marcelo Teixeira believes an agreement will be reached that’ll extend Neymar’s stint with Santos.
“If we find common ground, his continuity will be confirmed,” Teixeira said, via ESPN. “That is as long as Santos and Neymar, who have a strong and positive understanding of trust, reach a common ground. I believe we will resolve this situation at the right time.”
A reunion with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at Inter Miami has gained traction in recent weeks. However, there’s been no concrete links as of now, and staying at Santos competing in the strongest league in South America could benefit Neymar’s World Cup hopes.
“Neymar’s project is the 2026 World Cup,” Texeira added.
Regardless of where Neymar plays during the next seven months, returning to peak physical shape and rediscovering his form is imperative if there’s any hope of seeing him participate in his fourth FIFA World Cup.