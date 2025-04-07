Neymar Jr. and Memphis Depay Slam Brazil FA For Banning Skill Move
Two of the most well-known names playing in Brazil's top-flight made public statements against a new rule imposed by the Brazilian soccer federation that bans players from doing a specific skill.
CBF announced in a letter that a yellow card will be shown to any player that steps on the ball with both feet, what's known in Brazil as the "Paradinha." An indirect free-kick given to the opposing team will also be part of the sanction.
The soccer federation argued that standing on the ball "in addition to the player risking an injury, generates widespread disruptions in games, is considered a provocation to a rival and disrespects the game."
The decision comes after Corinthians star Memphis Depay did the Paradinha in the Copa Paulista final vs. Palmeiras. The former Manchester United and Barcelona player took to social media to voice his displeasure about the new rule and he also posted a picture of him doing the now sanctionable action.
Depay wasn't the only big-name-player to make share his feelings on the new rule. Santos' star Neymar Jr. commented on an Instagram post saying "football [soccer] is getting more and more boring, too much nonsense."
Penalizing players for doing a skill in Brazil seems to be contradictory to the kind of soccer the country is known for. Joga Bonito, the art of expressing yourself on the pitch through skills, dribbles and technique, is tied to Brazil's soccer history, it's one of the reasons why the country is considered the greatest soccer nation in the world.
Nowadays, this flamboyant and joyful style of play is being pushed aside thanks the increasingly tactical nature of the modern game, especially in Europe.
With South American leagues starting to implement regulations that discourage the use of skills, it's becoming more and more evident that Joga Bonito could be in danger of extinction.