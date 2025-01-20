Neymar's 10 Best Goals of His Career So Far
Neymar has always been a player who has grabbed the headlines, largely because he has dazzled fans with his incredible skill, creativity, and ability to score breathtaking goals for over a decade.
From his early days playing for his boyhood club Santos in Brazil to his memorable stints at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the 32-year-old forward's highlight reel is packed with moments that showcase his artistry on the pitch.
With the Brazilian set to return to Santos after being linked with a potential move to MLS side Chicago Fire, here is a list of Neymar’s best 10 goals which have solidified his status as one of the finest players of his generation.
10. Santos vs. Flamengo (2011)
Against a Flamengo side boasting another supreme Brazilian attacking talent in ex-Barcelona player Ronaldinho, a teenage Neymar, at 19 years old, demonstrated he was the heir apparent to the throne. The youngster received the ball near the sideline, skated past two defenders with impressive agility, played a neat one-two, and bamboozled another defender with some delectable footwork. He then arced the ball into the bottom left corner with the outside of his right boot to cap off a phenomenal goal that won the FIFA Puskás Award for Goal of the Year and announced Neymar as a global star.
9. Barcelona vs. Villarreal (2015)
During his four years at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, Neymar was part of one of the most fearsome attacking trios in football history alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. And in Messi's absence, the Brazilian demonstrated he was capable of leading the Blaugrana's frontline with a magnificent goal against Villarreal. After controlling a lofted pass with a deft touch, Neymar then flicked the ball over an unsuspecting defender with his heel before spinning and unleashing a beautiful volley past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola — a moment of pure brilliance.
8. PSG vs. Strasbourg (2019)
Neymar stunned the world in 2017, when he left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record £198 million ($243m) move, and provided plenty of special moments during his time in the French capital. One fine example of this came against Strasbourg when the Brazilian returned from an injury to come off the bench and produce an astounding overhead kick from near the edge of the box to win the match in injury time.
7. Santos vs. Internacional (2012)
Neymar's explosiveness in his early career was a sight to behold, and his remarkable solo goal in this Copa Libertadores match against Internacional perfectly encapsulates this. Starting near the halfway line, the then 20-year-old surged into the opposition's half with the ball, weaved past several defenders with impeccable close control and balance before slotting the ball underneath the onrushing goalkeeper.
6. Barcelona vs. PSG (2017)
This Champions League match in 2017 was perhaps Neymar's finest performance in a Barcelona shirt. With his team 4-0 down on aggregate against his future employers, PSG, Neymar was exceptional at the Camp Nou and masterminded what would be a sensational comeback victory. His stunning free kick from outside the box arrowed into the top left corner and left visiting goalkeeper Kevin Trapp motionless. Crucially, Neymar's goal had brought the score to 4-1 in the 87th minute, before two more late goals saw Barcelona seal an iconic comeback.
5. Brazil vs. Croatia (2022)
Neymar, for all his feats in a Brazil shirt, has never lifted the World Cup for the five-time winners, but this does not mean the attacker still hasn't produced some brilliant moments on the world stage for the Selecao. Brazil's World Cup quarter-final match vs. Croatia in 2022 saw the team's number 10 conjure an extraordinary goal in extra time, playing a string of one-twos with teammates to burst into the penalty area before rounding the goalkeeper and planting the ball into the roof of the net. Croatia, though, went on to equalize and eventually advanced to the semifinals on penalties.
4. PSG vs. Toulouse (2017)17
Just over a month after his record-breaking move to PSG, Neymar wasted no time settling into the Parc des Princes with a spectacular goal against Toulouse. Within the space of seven seconds, the Brazilian proceeded to bring down a bouncing ball in the penalty area, skilfully wriggle away from two defenders, evade a sliding tackle, shimmy across the 18-yard box with his back to the goal while holding off a defender, before turning and striking the ball into the bottom corner.
3. PSG vs. Red Star Belgrade (2018)
Neymar never managed to help deliver PSG's first Champions League trophy after his record-breaking move in 2017, only helping the team reach their first final in 2020. Although, his brilliance in Europe still came to the fore many times for the Parisians, especially with a marvellous hat-trick during a 6-1 thrashing of Red Star Belgrade in 2018. The Brazilian scored two free-kicks that evening, including an exquisite one from 30 yards towards the end of the match which magnificently sailed into the top right corner.
2. Brazil vs. Japan (2013)
The 2013 Confederations Cup gave Brazil a taste of what to expect before hosting the World Cup a year later. And just three minutes into the Selecao's opening match, Neymar brought this tournament to life with a thunderous half-volley on the edge of the box, that rocketed past the dumbfounded Japanese goalkeeper into the top corner. Brazil ultimately claimed the Confederations Cup title that year, but an injured Neymar watched his team succumb to a humiliating 7-1 World Cup semifinal defeat to Germany the following year.
1. Santos vs. Atletico Mineiro (2012)
If one goal could capture Neymar's sheer effervescence as a footballer, this one against Atletico Mineiro might just do the trick. This scandalous sequence began with the then 20-year-old receiving the ball just past the center circle, and executing a lovely nutmeg with a wonderfully delicate first touch before skipping past a sliding defender, who proceeded to crash into his teammate. Neymar then charged forward and danced past a defender with a few feints before rolling the ball into the bottom left corner while causing the goalkeeper to dive the wrong way.
If Neymar does secure a return to Santos this month and the 32-year-old can reproduce more excellent moments of skill like these, this list of goals may have a few more additions by the end of his career.
