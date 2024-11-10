NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns Predicted Lineups: NWSL Playoffs
Revenge is on the cards when reigning NWSL champions NJ/NY Gotham FC hosts the Portland Thorns in the quarterfinals of the playoffs on Sunday, Nov. 10.
In the 2023 semifinals, Gotham was the underdog lower-seed traveling out west to face Portland. On a rainy night at Providence Park, Juan Carlos Amoros' team came away 1-0 winners, eliminating the 2022 champions, the Thorns.
Portland is now zeroed in on returning the favor. Alongside that, the Thorns are also saying farewell to club legend Christine Sinclair, who will hang up her cleats after the playoffs. In addition to having more international goals than any other player, male or female, Sinclair has won three NWSL Championships during an 11-year spell in Portland.
Gotham will be without U.S. women's national team star Crystal Dunn, who has been ruled out with an excused absence. She joins Cece Kizer, Jessica Silva, Tierna Davidson, and Midge Purce on an extensive medium and long-term injury list. Delanie Sheehan is listed as questionable due to a thigh strain.
The Thorns have no new injuries to worry about, although Meghan Klingenberg is nursing a calf injury that is unlikely to keep her off the pitch.
Gotham FC Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)
GK: Ann-Katrin Berger—One of the best goalkeepers in the NWSL in 2024, the German is elite at picking out passes, monitoring the high-press, and stopping penalty kicks.
LB: Jenna Nighswonger—The 2023 NWSL Rookie of the Year is another who is as good as anyone in the league at her position. Amoros likes being able to push up the field either wide or centrally.
CB: Emily Sonnett—The U.S. women's national team center-back has been very consistent in her first season in New Jersey. She has played more minutes, 2,154, than any other Gotham player.
CB: Sam Hiatt—A rotation option to cover for the injured Tierna Davidson. Hiatt started just over half of the matches this season, despite not featuring between June and October.
RB: Jess Carter—The England international is versatile and switched on. Very good positional awareness, which is vital in Gotham's fluid formation.
CM: Nealy Martin—One of the club's captains, Martin is another highly versatile option or shifts around the pitch to cover up gaps, win turnovers, and make space for others.
CM: Delanie Sheehan—Similarly, Sheehan is a Swiss-army-knife player who roams the midfielder and forward lines. She has not missed a match for Gotham in 2024 but will need to shake off a strain.
CM: Rose Lavelle—Usually one to struggle with fitness issues, Lavelle has managed to play a career-high 21 NWSL matches in 2024. The 2019 World Cup winner is riding a wave of form that saw her score twice in Gotham's past four matches.
FW: Yazmeen Ryan—The rising star of the squad. A personal best season, with five goals and five assists, Ryan recently made her U.S. women's national debut.
FW: Esther—Peaking at the right time, the Spaniard has five goals in her last four matches for Gotham. Is also the team's top scorer with nine.
FW: Ella Stevens—While bigger names like Esther started the season slowly, it was Stevens who carried the weight. With six goals and three assists by the end of August, she has added just one goal and one assist since then.
Portland Thorns Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)
GK: Shelby Hogan—It's been a difficult year for the Portland goalkeeping position. Hogan thought she had lost the starting job to MacKenzie Arnold but a drop-off in form by the Australian has put Hogan back into pole position for the playoffs.
RB: Marie Muller—An exciting young player who has come on leaps and bounds since the start of the season. The German is tireless, commits to challenges constantly, and runs the channels.
CB: Becky Sauerbrunn—The legendary U.S. women's national team defender is the most experienced player in a very young defensive group. Even at 39 years old, she has the most minutes (2,146) of any Thorn in 2024.
CB: Isabella Obaze—Another young European player in her first NWSL season. Obaze has been in and out of the team with Kelli Hubly sometimes preferred.
LB: Reyna Reyes—Missed the final game of the regular season with a suspension, Reyes should come back into the team to add some defensive physicality to the wings. Can play on either flank.
CM: Sam Coffey—Despite the Thorns' fortunes dipping some this season, Coffey has been maintaining her own personal performance levels. Leads the team in progressive passes with 139.
CM: Olivia Moultrie—The wunderkind is approaching experienced status as she completes her fourth season as a professional. Now 19, she has had her best goalscoring season, netting five times. The second best tally on the team.
CM: Hina Sugita—Injuries have taken some playing time away from Sugita this year, but she is set to be fully fit and ready to make a huge impact as a connector.
FW: Morgan Weaver—The fewest number of appearances (14) and minutes (933) that Weaver has had in a season with the Thorns. Another whose injuries from earlier in the season should be behind, and she's ready to show up in the playoffs.
FW: Christine Sinclair—Last weekend, Sinclair had the big emotional send-off at Providence Park to commemorate an incredible career. Despite Sunday potentially being her last-ever match, the pressure is off, and she is playing with peace.
FW: Sophia Smith—Talismanic when she's on the pitch for the Thorns, she has an extraordinary 18 goal involvements (12 goals and six assists) in 19 matches this season. Has put her ankle injuries from the summer behind her and looks ready to shine.