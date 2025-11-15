Noni Madueke Takes Swipe at Chelsea in Emotional Arsenal Message
Noni Madueke has admitted his delight towards his first six months as an Arsenal player, insisting the Gunners rank above former employers Chelsea in two key areas.
After two years at Chelsea, Madueke made the jump to Arsenal during the summer in a transfer worth up to £52 million ($68.4 million), handing the Blues a healthy profit on their £29 million outlay in 2023.
Madueke wasted little time settling in at the Emirates. Given plenty of minutes after an early-season injury to Bukayo Saka, the 23-year-old was arguably Arsenal’s top performer across their first six games before being struck down with a knee injury which has kept him sidelined ever since.
While the injury is an obvious negative, Madueke was eager to discuss just how happy he has been with life at Arsenal, claiming the “culture” around the club was the best he has ever experienced across his young career, which has seen spells at both Chelsea and PSV Eindhoven.
“It’s not just a team full of great and talented players, it’s a team full of good people,” Madueke told club media. “And I think the culture around here is probably the best I’ve seen.”
Madueke: ‘Never Felt This Close to Fans’
Madueke’s status as an early fan favourite, while well-deserved thanks to his on-field exploits, came as a surprise given the shocking negativity directed towards news of his transfer by a large section of the Arsenal fanbase.
Over 5,000 supporters signed a petition titled ‘#NOTOMADUEKE’ as they pleaded with Arsenal to sign a superior winger. Not only has that animosity completely disappeared, but Madueke went as far as to argue that he feels closer to the Gunners fanbase than any other throughout his career.
“In terms of the supporters, it was a bit dicey at the start, on social media and stuff before I came to the club,” he continued. “But when I’ve been in the stadium, I haven’t felt that close to fans, to be honest.
“Obviously I play on the side of the pitch so I can hear them throughout the game, pushing me on whenever I get the ball, I hear them. So, God willing, that continues, because it gives me a big, big, big boost.
“I always love playing at the Emirates, I’m always looking forward to the next game where I’m back at the Emirates.”
Madueke is hopeful of returning after the international break as he seeks to open his account for Arsenal. Across 92 appearances for Chelsea, the England winger racked up a total of 20 goals and nine assists.