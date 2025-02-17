Not So Killa P's: 3 Reasons the Galaxy Will be Okay Despite Puig, Painstil Injuries
It was all about the Killa P’s for the LA Galaxy––Riqui Puig, Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec scoring goals for fun, making the club one of the most entertaining in MLS on their way to a sixth MLS Cup title.
Things look pretty different just a few months later.
Pec remains, but an ACL injury will hold Puig out of most of the season, and MLS insider Tom Bogert reported Paintsil could miss up to eight weeks with a preseason injury.
While significant knocks would be enough to worry any team, the Galaxy have also undergone the transformation that comes with being an MLS Cup-winning team. Nearly every player had to be paid bonuses, and others shifted to different contract statuses, forcing the Galaxy to make roster moves to stay salary-cap compliant.
Since stepping off the Dignity Health Sports Park pitch with the MLS Cup in November, six players have left the Galaxy, with four others coming in as replacements.
Two players, both still early in their Galaxy careers, bear much of the burden of the absences this year: Marco Reus, who joined in the summer and played six regular-season and playoff games, and Christian Ramirez, recently added from Columbus Crew SC.
There’s still time preseason to play, but the Galaxy team that will kick off 2025 is far from the team that won the MLS Cup. Still, even without Puig, Painstil, and the departed Dejan Joveljić, among others, Greg Vanney’s team will be okay.
1. Galaxy don’t need to blow out every game
Yes, seeing the LA Galaxy regularly put up tremendous attacking performances last season was a lot of fun. They scored three or more goals 14 times, but in the MLS Cup Final, it was a 2-1 win over the New York Red Bulls and a balanced performance with clinical finishing.
The ability to play a balanced game will be critical without Gáston Brugman and Mark Delgado, among others, in midfield and the superstars up top to outscore any defensive issues. They’ve addressed part of the loss with the addition of Sean Davis, who offers similar aspects to Delgado, while Diego Fagundez and Marco Reus could both take on roles in attacking midfield.
They’ve also brought in Lucas Sanabria from Uruguayan powerhouse Club Nacional as a U22 Initiative signing. While his impact likely won’t be instant, he’s an intriguing addition to the otherwise experienced middle of the park.
Additionally, Elijah Wynder could help in a balanced approach. An expensive acquisition from the USL Championship, he has incredible potential at 21. He recently won the 2024 USL Championship Young Player of the Year Award.
Returning center back Maya Yoshida has already hinted that the Galaxy may take a more measured approach this season, and given the losses in attack, they will likely have to. Still, this team was far from poor in defense—they were average, only allowing 50 goals, seventh best in the Western Conference.
They’ll be just fine, just maybe not as offensively exciting.
2. Marco Reus can step up
Marco Reus might be a little confused, but that’s normal for any player who is getting used to MLS quirks. Confusion aside, he might be a critical player, entering his first full MLS season after finally having a few weeks to rest.
While the 35-year-old has always struggled with injuries during his time with Borussia Dortmund, he showed well in limited appearances with the Galaxy last season. With Puig and Paintsil missing out, his ability to play a wide role as a Painstil replacement or in central midfield could be more important than initially thought.
Even in just 528 minutes in 2024, Reus netted one goal and four assists and looked a constant threat. As the team shifts to a less Puig-focused identity, he could also have more room to play to his strengths and will have new signings Ramirez and Pec as options in attack.
There is little a club can do to replace the 17 goals and 18 assists that Puig brought from his MVP-caliber play in 2024, but Reus is a solid option that will contribute, most likely hitting at least 10 goals.
At an absolute minimum, he can provide versatile depth to a team and be an impact super-sub after analyzing a match from pitch side.
3. Christian Ramirez solves the scoring problem
If there’s one like-for-like replacement in the Galaxy’s offseason, it’s Ramirez coming over from Columbus to play the center forward role Joveljić thrived last season. That’s where the Galaxy will be incredibly well set.
Ramirez comes to the Galaxy having played alongside Cucho Hernandez and Diego Rossi in a potent Columbus attack and has experience in different roles within an attacking trio. Coming off 16 goals and 10 assists in the last two seasons, he offers versatility and a chance to establish a new fan-favorite trio up top, at least in the early season.
While Joveljićic’s MLS Cup-winning goal will go down in Galaxy history, Ramirez comes in as a capable replacement and one the fanbase will likely soon embrace, especially once he’s set up by Paintsil and Puig when they return from injuries.
Overall, the Galaxy’s championship re-established them as a premier MLS club, which will continue to make moves under ambitious sporting director Will Kunz; despite the team that kicks off on Feb. 22 looking markedly different, there’s little doubt the Galaxy will look to add a midseason boost in the summer transfer window before eventually welcoming back Puig ahead of the MLS Cup Playoffs.