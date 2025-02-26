Nottingham Forest 0–0 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Arsenal Fall Further Behind in Title Race
Arsenal drew with Nottingham Forest dropping points in consecutive games as the Premier League title race shifts even more toward Liverpool.
The Gunners once again looked flat and devoid of ideas in attack even with grace given toward the amount of injuries in that department. A couple of moments on set pieces highlighted the best moments in attack, but still it wasn't good enough for a team supposedly in the title race. The draw means the gap to Liverpool is now at 13 if the Reds hold on to defeat Newcastle United.
Mikel Arteta said, "Over my dead body," in response to whether or not Arsenal was out of the title race. Well, after this draw, Arsenal's chances of lifting a trophy they've chased for two seasons are grim. Arsenal can earn at most 87 points in the Premier League if they win their final 11 games. Liverpool on the other hand, if they defeat Newcastle, can earn 97.
For Nottingham Forest, it was a solid showing once again as the team pushes for a Champions League appearance next season. Matz Sels continues to be a difference maker in net for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.
Arsenal player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Nottingham Forest (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
7.5/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
7.6/10
CB: William Saliba
8.0/10
CB: Gabriel
7.3/10
LB: Riccardo Calafiori
6.8/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard
6.7/10
CM: Jorginho
6.3/10
CM: Declan Rice
7.4/10
RW: Ethan Nwaneri
7.1/10
ST: Mikel Merino
6.5/10
LW: Leandro Trossard
7.1/10
SUB: Kieran Tierney (46' for Calafiori)
6.9/10
SUB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (70' for Jorginho)
5.9/10
SUB: Raheem Sterling (77' for Nwaneri)
5.9/10
SUB: Ben White (85' for Timber)
N/A
SUB: Thomas Partey (85' for Ødegaard)
N/A