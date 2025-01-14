Nottingham Forest 1-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings as Reds Drop Points in Consecutive Games
Liverpool dropped points again to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this season, this time at the City Ground.
Chris Wood put the upstart Forest in front just eight minutes in as it looked like Nuno Espirito Santo's team would once again get the better of Arne Slot. It took until the 66th minute when two second half substitutes, Konstantions Tsimikas and Diogo Jota, combined on a corner kick to get the Reds back level.
Forest withstood attack after attack from Liverpool from there on out to secure a point moving up to second in the Premier League for the time being. For Liverpool, it's consecutive draws after Manchester United took a point away from Anfield. The Reds are still in the driver's seat with the second half of the season unfolding, but something the team needs to put behind them.
Player ratings from another enthralling encounter between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool below.
Nottingham Forest Player Ratings vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Matz Selz
7.9/10
RB: Ola Aina
7.1/10
CB: Nikola Milenkovic
7.1/10
CB: Murillo
8.1/10
LB: Neco Williams
6.9/10
CM: Ryan Yates
6.5/10
CM: Elliot Anderson
7.9/10
RW: Anthony Elanga
7.7/10
AM: Morgan Gibbs-White
6.5/10
LW: Callum Hudson-Odoi
7.2/10
ST: Chris Wood
7.2/10
SUB: Nicolas Dominguez (76' for Yates)
6.4/10
SUB: Jota Silva (83' for Hudson-Odoi)
N/A
SUB: Alex Moreno (90' for Williams)
N/A
SUB: Morato (90' for Gibbs-White)
N/A
SUB: Taiwo Awoniyi
N/A
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Alisson
6.5/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
6.7/10
CB: Ibrahima Konate
6.5/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.5/10
LB: Andrew Robertson
6.4/10
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
7.4/10
CM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.4/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
6.9/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
7.4/10
LW: Cody Gakpo
6.9/10
ST: Luis Diaz
6.7/10
SUB: Konstantinos Tsimikas (65' for Robertson)
7.0/10
SUB: Diogo Jota (66' for Konate)
7.7/10
SUB: Curtis Jones (75' for Diaz)
6.3/10