Nuno Espirito Santo at Risk of Nottingham Forest Sack After ‘Major Clash’ With Edu
Nuno Espírito Santo’s future at Nottingham Forest is in doubt after a spectacular breakdown in communication behind the scenes, with reports claiming he could be sacked before Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace.
Forest were the feel-good story of last season, spending a large part of the campaign in the Premier League’s top four before ultimately securing a sixth-place finish which still blew expectations out of the water, but the mood has soured dramatically in recent weeks.
Matteo Moretto was first to reveal that Nuno’s future at Forest was at risk, before the manager sat in front of the press and confessed there was “no smoke without fire” when asked about the rumours of a possible departure from the club.
“I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very close, almost [talking on a] daily basis,” Nuno explained. “This season, not so well, but I always believe that dialogue and your opinion, is always valid, because my concern is the squad and the season that we have ahead of us, but our relations have changed.
“I’m being honest with you, I cannot say that is the same, because it’s not the same. The reason behind it, I don’t know.
“I think everybody at the club should be together but it’s not the reality. My job is always to try and anticipate what’s coming ahead of us, and that’s what I said with respect. The reality is that is not what it used to be. It was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it’s not so good.”
According to The Telegraph, the presence of new global head of football Edu has sparked the tensions between Nuno and club management, with the manager publicly voicing his disappointment towards Forest’s failure to build on last season’s success.
Talks are now being held about Forest’s immediate response to Nuno’s comments and Sky Sports News add there is a “real possibility” he will not be in the dugout on Sunday.
Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been left “baffled” by Nuno’s press conference and there are even suggestions that the manager may be trying to force Forest into relieving him of his duties.
Nuno arrived at Forest in December 2023 and quickly oversaw a reversal of the club’s declining fortunes. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur boss has won 30 of his 69 games in charge, but whether he reaches a 70th match in the dugout remains to be seen.