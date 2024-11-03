NWSL Playoffs Set: Portland Thorns, Bay FC Clinch Final Two Spots
All eight teams for the 2024 NWSL playoffs have now been confirmed.
On a soggy Saturday night in Southeast Texas, Bay FC prevailed 3-2 over the Houston Dash in a topsy-turvy match at Shell Energy Stadium. The win sent Bay six points clear of Racing Louisville in the NWSL standings, thus clinching a historic first-ever playoff spot for the California club.
"Everyone in this organization takes pride in trying to make this one of the best clubs in the world, and that's our goal. And this is only a start," head coach Albertin Montoya told the media after the match.
Bay becomes just the second-ever NWSL expansion club to reach the postseason in their inaugural season, after the San Diego Wave in 2022.
At the heart of the historic win was Racheal Kundananji. With the score line locked at 2-2, the Zambian forward picked the ball on the left wing, weaved between three Houston defenders, and slashed the ball beyond Dash keeper Heather Hinz with the outside of her right boot. The slick attacking move was right up there as one of the goals of the season.
"It's not easy, starting up a new team and coming from different teams, different leagues, and then coming together to make one team," Kundananji said about the challenges expansion teams face.
"As time went on, we started to know one another. Knowing our strength and knowing everything and supporting one another, trying to lift one another, even if you see that your friend is down, you talk to them and you try to push them."
The spectacular winning goal was Kundananji's second of the match. A devastating shot on the half-volley, from a corner kick in the first half, had given Bay a 2-1 lead. The 24-year-old also hit the woodwork twice on a night when she looked simply unbeatable.
Relishing a special night for herself and Bay, at one point in the second half Kundananji stood atop the ball before taking on Dash defender Paige Nielsen and making her fall over as a result of some quick footwork.
"Coach always tells me to have patience inside the box, and that's what I did today," Kundananji said.
An own goal from Nielsen opened Bay's scoring for the night before Barbara Olivieri equalized moments later for the hosts. Avery Patterson wiped out Bay's 2-1 lead at the start of the second half, but Kundananji had other ideas.
Kick-off in Houston was delayed by 50 minutes due to storms in the area. The Bay players and staff, while elated, looked visibly tired as the final whistle went and their destiny was confirmed.
"Honestly, I was so kind of mentally fatigued and emotionally drained that I don't even remember if I actually jumped up or celebrated like I do sometimes because this was a difficult game," said Albertin.
A Rainy Classic in the Rose City
On Friday night, the sixth-placed Portland Thorns booked their spot in the playoffs courtesy of a dominant 3-0 home win over Angel City. Canadian legend Christine Sinclair, who is retiring at the end of the season, scored the opening goal in the 16th minute on what will likely be her final ever match at Providence Park.
Having played her college career at the University of Portland, and her entire NWSL career with the Portland Thorns, the Rose City means a significant amount to the three-time league champion and shield winner.
“Some of the best moments of my life have been on this pitch. So just a massive thank you,” Sinclair told her home fans for over a decade. "[Tonight] it felt like the team from a couple of years ago, it's a tough place to play when the team is rolling like that."
After a good run of form at the beginning of the season, the Thorns struggled off the back of the midseason Olympic break. After going seven league matches without a win, between August and October, Portland's future was left in the balance going into its final match.
In front of a packed-out crowd of 23,312, the Thorns put in one of their performances of the season. After Sinclair's early strike, Sophia Smith and Morgan Weaver added the extra blows to put the game beyond doubt before halftime.
Seeding Still to Play for
The NWSL regular season will conclude on Sunday after the Chicago Red Stars play the Kansas City Current and Racing Louisville take on the Wave.
Wins for Portland and Bay mean that Louisville has been eliminated from playoff contention. Coming into the weekend, San Diego had already been eliminated a few weeks ago, while Chicago and Kansas City had already clinched their spots.
After Saturday's drama, Portland has the sixth spot, Bay is in seventh, and Chicago has fallen to eighth. But a win for the Red Stars would see them climb back to sixth. A draw or defeat would keep things as they are.
At the top of the standings, the top five seeds are locked in as:
- 1 - Orlando Pride
- 2 - Washington Spirit
- 3 - Gotham FC
- 4 - KC Current
- 5 - NC Courage
It has been confirmed that the fifth-ranked Courage will visit the fourth-ranked Current in the playoffs next weekend, but the other matchups remain up in the air until Sunday's final regular season matches have been completed.