NWSL Power Rankings: The Elite Stay Elite After Matchday 1
The opening weekend of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League season was filled with some blistering goals and big results. But only for the already established upper class of the league.
Across seven matches, only three teams won (the Orlando Pride, Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current). Those three were the only teams to score more than one goal this weekend, too. And, all three also finished in the top four of the standings in '24.
All this is to say, for the most part, what the opening weekend taught us was that the good teams are still good.
While there is some movement in the lower and middle sections of the preseason power rankings, this was a week where the very top crystallized their positions.
NWSL Power Rankings after Matchday 1
14. Chicago Stars (Previous: 11)
Oof. Starting a new season with a 6–0 defeat, the worst ever in team history, is about as bleak as it gets. Especially when you're also kicking off a new era under a rebranded team name and crest.
Chicago was bad. No team loses 6–0 and is deemed unlucky. However, Orlando did only generate 1.95 expected goals (xG), so there's an argument to say the opposition was ruthless and clinical. On the other hand, the Stars allowed 25 shots and, at times, looked about as water-tight as a sieve.
13. Portland Thorns (Previous: 13)
It's hard to move Portland up the rankings coming off a 3–1 defeat. Due to the Thorns' long list of absentees, there was a feeling that their opening day match away to the Current could have been worse, though.
Olivia Moultrie should be viewed as a bright spot; the midfielder took her goal well. The backline, goalkeeper and tactics will leave the fans wanting more for now.
12. San Diego Wave (Previous: 10)
The weekend's SoCal Derby, which ended 1–1, felt more like Alyssa Thompson vs. Delphine Cascarino than Los Angeles vs. San Diego. The good news for these teams is that both of those players are outstanding. Cascarino had the moment of the first half, blowing up the right side of Angel City's defense, slaloming across the pitch and picking out Gia Corley to score.
This was also the first match for the Wave under new head coach Jonas Eidevall, and it's hard to exactly see what his team is trying to do just yet. San Diego pressed aggressively and started well, but couldn't sustain. Savannah McCaskill struggled as a creator against her former club.
11. Angel City (Previous 11)
You could flip ACFC and the Wave in the rankings, and there wouldn't be too many arguments, but I think with Thompson, there is an x-factor that gives Los Angeles a higher ceiling.
In a move to prioritize pressing and intensity, head coach Sam Laity chose to bring Katie Zelem off the bench while not using Christen Press at all. At home, against the transition-heavy Wave, there is logic to this, even if ACFC looked disconnected with the ball on Matchday 1.
10. Houston Dash (Previous: 14)
Relatively speaking, this weekend was a huge improvement for Houston. Yes, losing 2–1 at home is never good, but the Dash were at rock bottom by the end of the 2024 season.
Head coach Fabrice Gautrat had his team well-organized until two errors crept in the first half and sunk them. Even then, the second-half response was terrific, and Maggie Graham's goal on her professional debut will bring the fan base plenty of joy.
10. Seattle Reign (Previous 8)
Confidence appeared to be returning to Seattle after a disappointing 2024, but Saturday night's stuttering 1–1 might slow down the excitement.
The Reign struggled to create any serious chances and finished with a measly 0.58 xG, and scored their only shot on target of the game. Defenders Madison Curry and Jordyn Bugg did look accomplished throughout.
8. Racing Louisville (Previous 10)
I've been harsh on Racing because everything has felt stagnant at the club for a few years. It must be said that Racing's 1–1 start to the season was a big credit to head coach Bev Yanez.
Set pieces were key to Racing's game plan and impact, and that's a testament to the coaching staff and players putting in the practice. Louisville had three big chances, all from set-pieces, and could have extended their lead if not for impressive goalkeeping.
7. Bay FC (Previous 6)
It could be deemed unfair to demote Bay a place after a 1–1 draw with the team right next to them in the power rankings. But if I'm being picky, Bay resembled a team less assured of itself.
Head coach Albertin Montoya made some curious personnel and tactical decisions, such as Joelle Anderson playing as a center back for the first time. Curious, not bad, but highly curious.
6. Utah Royals (Previous 7)
It was an up-and-down opening night for Utah, who saw debutant Bianca St-Georges immediately open her account for the Royals, but then captain Paige Monaghan left the game with an injury.
In the end, the 1–1 felt fair. The Royals were very up for the battle Bay offered. The group looks very together if a bit simplistic at times. But the best teams often start by getting the basics right first.
5. North Carolina Courage (Previous 4)
Hear me out: The Courage didn't spark much joy on opening weekend, but I'm not quite ready to bury them too much. Tough conditions in Kentucky and an inability to deal with Louisville's directness early on scuppered their methodical approach.
In 2024, North Carolina had the fourth-worst away record (3-10-0) in the NWSL and we could be in for more of the same this year. Of course, with Ashley Sanchez and Jaedyn Shaw on the pitch together, there is an expectation that this team can be so much better. Shaw was at least involved in the buildup to Riley Jackson's equalizer in the 1–1 draw.
4. NJ/NY Gotham FC (Previous 5)
Coming back from a long away trip to Seattle with a 1–1 draw is not a bad result for Gotham. However, Juan Carlos Amorós will be disappointed his team took the lead and were pegged back. With the joint-best defense (20 goals conceded) in 2024, this team has been used to shutting other teams down when ahead.
After an offseason of high-profile departures, this was also a big win for Gotham to see new and old players showing up. Club legend Mandy Freeman slotted back into the starting lineup, while new signing Gabi Portilho scored on her debut.
3. Kansas City Current (Previous 3)
A routine 3–1 win over the Portland Thorns left most viewers wondering one thing: Should the Current have scored more? Kansas City blew away Portland early, scored three times in the opening half an hour and then slowly backed off. The Thorns almost pulled it back to 3–2, but Moultrie missed a penalty kick.
Even with the middling second half, I wouldn't fret over Kansas City. Reigning MVP Temwa Chawinga scored with her first shot of the game on a textbook dink, with young Michelle Cooper scoring the finest goal of her career to date. Throw in Debinha exploding into life with lots of chance creation and this team look ready.
2. Washington Spirit (Previous 2)
The Spirit was pushed hard by the Dash but persevered, coming back to D.C. from Houston with all three points in a 2–1 win. The hard-fought victory showed exactly how the elite teams in the NWSL know how to grind when they need to.
On the one hand, there's something to be said for how they struggled to play on the ball and were outplayed by Houston in the second half. On the other hand, they capitalized in big moments, took their chances and did enough to get over the line when the Dash threw everything at them. They're not going down the rankings on this showing.
1. Orlando Pride (Previous 1)
Is there a more perfect way to kick off your title defense than blowing away a team 6–0? A win that tied an Orlando club record for the biggest victory and set a new record for the biggest victory on the opening day of an NWSL season.
No team looked as cohesive and as in tune with each other as the Pride. Barbra Banda's two goals and one assist gave us the best individual performance of the weekend. While big players from the playoff run, Ally Watt and Haley McCutcheon, blended their spectacular end to 2024 into the new year.
What a win, what a team, and they're still the squad to knock off the top spot.