NWSL Week 3 Score Predictions
As the third week of the NWSL regular season approaches, half the league is still waiting for their first win of the year. Meanwhile, the top two teams, the Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current, remain perfect.
A bit like in 2024, there's a chance the league may be split in two: contenders and pretenders. It's too soon to know exactly where in the standings this fracture in ambition and results will occur. But we'll know more after this weekend's games.
Here are Sports Illustrated's score predictions for NWSL Week 3:
Washington Spirit vs. Bay FC
Prediction: Washington Spirit 2–1 Bay FC
Week 3 will get underway with a rematch of a 2024 NWSL playoff quarterfinal. Bay will be traveling back to Audi Field looking to get revenge for its extra-time defeat last November. It's a long journey from northern California to the nation's capital, and winning away in the NWSL is no easy feat. Even with a long list of injuries, the incredible home fans in D.C. should get another win over the line for the Spirit—a team reeling from losing their home opener to the Current.
Houston Dash vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Prediction: Houston Dash 2–1 NJ/NY Gotham FC
The Dash have one win and one loss this season, but the team's high-quality attacking chance creation has been impressive. It's still early, but Houston currently ranks fourth for goals scored (three) and third for expected goals (3.2). Gotham is yet to light up in the attack, but they are always very hard to beat defensively. This one will be close, but the momentum is with Texas.
Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave FC
Prediction: Orlando Pride 2–0 San Diego Wave
The Wave and young forward Gia Corley (two goals and one assist) have turned some heads to start the new season. But going across the country to visit the reigning champions is a much stiffer test than anything San Diego has faced so far this year. Orlando is rolling, and there's nothing to suggest this weekend will be any different. If there is to be an upset, then Wave winger Delphine Cascarino will likely be at the heart of it.
Kansas City Current vs. Utah Royals FC
Prediction: Kansas City Current 3–2 Utah Royals
The Current are a perfect six points from six and heading home to a raucous CPKC Stadium. Like Orlando, Kansas City is on a roll. Utah didn't look tight at the back last weekend, and Current forward Temwa Chawinga will eat up any errors by the away side. Last weekend, Royals forwards Ally Sentnor and Mina Tanaka combined for a brilliant goal. So, there will be hope this one can be a back-and-forth goal-fest. However, new KC goalkeeper Lorena did earn her first clean sheet in an inspired three-save performance against Washington in Week 2.
Portland Thorns vs. North Carolina Courage
Prediction: Portland Thorns 1–1 North Carolina Courage
This week, the Thorns signed Canadian international Marie-Yasmine "Mimi" Alidou to help boost its attacking options in the absence of Morgan Weaver and Sophia Wilson. Alidou is an expert shooter but could take a few games to settle into this team and the NWSL. The Courage is notorious for struggling away from home. This one feels like a stalemate.
Chicago Stars FC vs. Racing Louisville FC
Prediction: Chicago Stars 0–1 Racing Louisville
Racing put in one of the most tepid performances this season in its 2–0 defeat to Bay last weekend. Head coach Bev Yanez will be hoping for a big response as the team makes the short trip to Chicago. And she might just get it. The Stars look vulnerable on both sides of the ball. Louisville will look to set pieces to do some damage and then lock into a structure that is hard for Chicago to break down.
Angel City vs. Seattle Reign
Prediction: Angel City 1–1 Seattle Reign
Kennedy Fuller scored a tidy 10-pass for Angel City last weekend in Portland, but overall, Los Angeles needs to create better chances. Two goals across two 1–1 draws haven't inspired a huge amount of confidence, but it is fair to say that Sam Laity has got this team building a foundation. The Reign come into this one high off a big road win against the Courage, but they needed an outstanding long-range goal from Jordyn Bugg to pull that one off. Seattle can't rely on magic every week. This will be a test of how their inexperienced backline copes in the high-octane atmosphere of BMO Stadium.