Tara McKeown Sparks Washington Spirit Comeback Playoff Win Over Bay FC
On Sunday, with four minutes left in normal time, the Washington Spirit were heading out of the NWSL playoffs. A rare upset looked to be on the cards.
In the 82nd minute, Asisat Oshoala scored Bay FC's first-ever playoff goal to make it 1-0 for the underdog seventh seed. And, by doing so, silenced the raucous sold-out crowd of 19,215 at Audi Field.
The number two-seed Spirit needed a lifeline. Anything to turn a nightmare back into a dream.
Just four minutes after going behind, center-back Tara McKeown drove a low shot from outside the box perfectly into the bottom left-hand corner of Katelyn Rowland's goal. 1-1. Joy, hysteria, and disbelief unfurled from all four corners of the stadium.
The day before the Spirit's quarterfinal against Bay, Tara McKeown's sister, Kaitlyn, had got married. Unfortunately for Tara, she missed the wedding. But this equalizing goal was something she'll never forget.
"When we were down a goal, I knew that our season wasn't over," McKeown told the media after the match. "I didn't miss my sister's wedding for nothing. When I saw the opportunity to shoot, I did."
McKeown was drafted to the Spirit in 2021 as a forward. In 2023, former head coach Mark Parsons adapted her game to become a starting center-back. The magnificent strike, through a crowd of Bay defenders, with everything on the line, was a throwback to McKeown's attacking days.
"When I saw that I was supposed to be tight to Oshoala, and they were trying to clear it to her, I knew that I either had to win the ball or stop the play there. So, I won the ball, and then I saw the space in front of me, and I just took it," said McKeown.
McKeown's dramatic equalizer forced extra time. And once there, a closely fought match became more one-sided. Bay struggled to deal with the wing play of Trinity Rodman. And, just six minutes into the first period of extra-time, Bay defender Caprice Dydasco turned a Rodman cross into her own net.
The Spirit dug deep to find an extra gear. Overcoming a tenacious opponent was in some part spured on by the unrelenting support from the home fans. For midfielder how Hal Hershfelt, this was the loudest she had ever heard Audi Field.
"This one definitely took the cake when it came to energy and stuff," said Hershfelt. "I mean, at one point, Leicy [Santos] was freaking hyping up the crowd going crazy, like waving towels. I was like, this just does not feel real right now. I mean, even when we clear the ball out of bounds, people are just raging, it's really cool to be a part of that."
Having seen both the higher-seeded Orlando Pride and KC Current dominate the first two quarterfinals, Bay's ability to rattle the Spirit at home was valiant. Despite Washington out-shooting Bay 21 to 13, Bay marginally edged the expected goals 1.35 to 1.34.
After becoming just the second-ever expansion club to qualify for the NWSL playoffs, Bay head coach Albertin Montoya chose to focus on the positives of his team's playoff performance and season as a whole following their elimination.
"It's been a really good season for us," said Montoya. "You could say, we deserve a little bit more, and then an unfortunate second goal, which happens. So, great performance, and the future is bright, and we're excited about it."
Washington's quest for a second-ever NWSL Championship continues next weekend. The Spirit will now host a playoff semifinal against the defending NWSL Champions NJ/NY Gotham FC next Saturday, November 16, at Audi Field. Gotham defeated the Portland Thorns 2-1 in their quarterfinal match on Sunday.