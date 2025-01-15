NYCFC 2025 Preseason Roster: Full List of Players
With their first match of the new year rapidly approaching, New York City FC announced their 34-man preseason roster.
The last time NYCFC were in action, the Boys in Blue were making an early exit from the MLS Cup playoffs after a 0–2 defeat to rivals New York Red Bulls. Two months later, now led by new head coach Pascal Jansen, NYCFC are beginning their 2025 campaign with preseason matches out west.
Jansen's first roster features 34 players, including MLS SuperDraft selections Max Murray, Collin McCamy and Nicholas Cavallo. Exciting NYCFC Academy prospects Anthony Suarez and Seymour Reid, along with NYCFC II's Peter Molinari, also made the cut.
Notably missing is Matt Freese, who is currently representing the Stars and Stripes with the U.S. men's national team. Jovan Mijatović is also not on the preliminary roster while he continues training in Europe. Amid reports of a possible move to Manchester City, Christian McFarlane is not making the trip as well.
Check out Jansen's roster for NYCFC's first preseason match against Real Salt Lake on Jan. 24.
Goalkeepers
- Matt Freese
- Mac Learned
- Alex Rando
- Greg Ranjitsingh
- Tomás Romero
- Anthony Suarez
Defenders
- Prince Amponsah
- Drew Baiera
- Nicholas Cavallo
- Tayvon Gray
- Mitja Ilenič
- Thiago Martins
- Max Murray
- Kevin O’Toole
- Birk Risa
- Strahinja Tanasijević
Midfielders
- Jacob Arroyave
- Máximo Carrizo
- Justin Haak
- Collin McCamy
- Peter Molinari
- Maxi Moralez
- Keaton Parks
- Andrés Perea
- Santiago Rodríguez
- Jonny Shore
- Hannes Wolf
Forwards
- Mounsef Bakrar
- Julián Fernández
- Malachi Jones
- Alonso Martínez
- Agustín Ojeda
- Seymour Reid
- Zidane Yañez