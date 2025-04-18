Oldest Soccer Players Past & Present
Given that soccer is one of the most physically demanding sports on the planet—requiring a rare combination of elite stamina, strength, and speed—you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s strictly a young person’s game.
And for the most part, you’d be right. Most professional players peak in their late 20s and hang up their boots by their mid-30s.
But some athletes defy the odds.
Whether through elite conditioning, unique playing styles, or sheer determination, a select few have continued competing well into their 40s—and in some exceptional cases, even into their 50s.
Here, we break down the oldest soccer players in history, both past and present, and explore how they managed to extend their careers far beyond the norm.
Who Is The Oldest Soccer Player Ever?
According to Guinness World Records, the oldest professional soccer player in history is Ezzeldin Bahader, who took the field for Egyptian side 6th of October SC in March 2020 at the remarkable age of 74 years and 125 days.
Even more astonishingly, Bahader scored a goal from the penalty spot during the match, making him not only the oldest player, but also the oldest goalscorer in professional soccer history.
The previous record-holder was Israeli goalkeeper Isaak Hayik, who set the mark in April 2019 by playing in an Israeli fourth-tier league match at the age of 73.
The Oldest Active Soccer Player: Robert Carmona
While Bahader holds the record as the oldest soccer player ever, the title of the oldest active player belongs to Uruguayan center-back Robert Carmona.
At 62 years old, Carmona currently plays for—and captains—Uruguayan fourth-division side Hacele Un Gol a la Vida.
Over the course of his remarkable career, he has also played in the lower divisions of the United States, Spain, Italy, and other countries. He holds the world record for the longest-ever professional soccer career, which now spans more than 45 years and counting.
"Behind Carmona, the second-oldest active soccer player in the world—and undoubtedly the most well-known—is Japanese forward Kazuyoshi Miura, famously known as 'King Kazu.'"
Now 58, the former Japan international currently plays for Japan Football League club Atletico Suzuka, on loan from J2 League side Yokohama FC.
Miura is Japan’s second-highest goalscorer of all time, having netted 55 goals in just 89 appearances. Despite his prolific record, however, he never played in a FIFA World Cup, controversially being left out of the squad for the 1998 tournament—even after scoring 14 goals during qualifying.
Oldest Player in a FIFA World Cup: Essam El-Hadary
The record for the oldest player in World Cup history belongs to Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary.
In 2018, El-Hadary started in Egypt’s final group-stage match against Saudi Arabia at the age of 45 years and 161 days. He even managed to save a penalty in the first half, though Egypt went on to lose the match 2–1 after conceding a stoppage-time goal, sealing their elimination from the tournament.
The former Al Ahly SC legend retired from international soccer shortly after, in August 2018, finishing with 159 caps—the third-most in Egypt’s history.
Oldest MLS Player: Pat Onstad
Major League Soccer has long been viewed as something of a retirement league for some of Europe’s biggest stars, with many heading stateside to wind down their careers—Germany legend Lothar Matthäus suited up for the MetroStars (now the New York Red Bulls) at age 39, while Didier Drogba played for the Montreal Impact at 38.
However, the league’s oldest-ever player wasn’t a European import, but rather Canadian goalkeeper Pat Onstad, who was just over 43 years old when he made his final MLS appearance for D.C. United in April 2011.
A three-time MLS Cup champion—once with the San Jose Earthquakes and twice with Houston Dynamo—Onstad is now the Dynamo’s general manager.
Other Notable Oldest Players in Soccer History
Some of the other most famous examples of soccer players who extended their careers well beyond the norm include Paolo Maldini, who retired at 41 after over two decades at AC Milan, and Gianluigi Buffon, who finally hung up his gloves at 45.
But who were the oldest players ever to feature in Europe’s top five leagues?
Here, we’ve broken down the oldest player of all time in each of the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.
Oldest Soccer Players in Europe's Top Five Leagues
League
Player
Team
Age
Premier League
John Burridge
Manchester City
43 years, 5 months, 11 days
La Liga
Harry Lowe
Real Soceidad
48 years, 7 months, 13 days
Bundesliga
Klaus Fichtel
Schalke 04
43 years, 6 months, 2 days
Serie A
Marco Ballotta
Lazio
44 years, 1 month, 7 days
Ligue 1
Pierre Braine
CO Roubaix-Tourcoing
44 years, 11 months, 18 days
How Do Soccer Players Extend Their Careers?
While soccer is undoubtedly one of the most physically demanding sports, there are a few key ways players manage to extend their careers well beyond the usual retirement age.
One major factor is the position they play. Goalkeepers, for example, typically enjoy the longest careers, as the demands of their role are less taxing on the body compared to outfield players who cover vast distances every game.
Then there's the matter of lifestyle. Players who carefully manage their diet and fitness routines often add a few extra years to their careers. Staying in shape without overtraining, eating clean, and using modern recovery methods all contribute to keeping the body in prime condition. Cristiano Ronaldo is a textbook case—still a machine in his 40s, largely thanks to an almost superhuman level of discipline.
And then, there’s the unteachable stuff—pure luck and good genetics. Some players are just built differently. They avoid serious injuries and keep going without needing to obsess over every meal or workout. Lionel Messi, for instance, is still pulling strings at 37, despite having a famously relaxed approach to training. And then there’s Jamie Vardy, still banging in goals for Leicester at 38, Red Bull in hand before kick-off.
In the end, whether it’s smart planning or sheer good fortune, some players manage to push the limits of longevity—and rewrite the rulebook on when a soccer career should end.