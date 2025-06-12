One Year Out From the World Cup, Canada is Almost Ready to Welcome the World

GOAL 🇨🇦🇨🇦



TAJON TO J. DAVID AGAIN 🤯



Buchanan's ice-cold first touch sets up a cross for an even colder glancing header by Jonathan David and the #CanMNT go up 2-0 over Ukraine 🇺🇦



🔴 Watch LIVE on OneSoccer & TSN pic.twitter.com/9sNH2Y4NAy