Ousmane Dembele to Return to PSG Squad vs. Nice, per Report
Ousmane Dembélé resolved his conflict with Luis Enrique ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's upcoming Ligue 1 match against Nice, per Fabrizio Romano.
Enrique made headlines when he did not include Dembélé in PSG's squad for the club's Champions League clash with Arsenal. Les Parisiens traveled to north London without one of their best goalscorers and suffered a 0–2 defeat.
Less than 24 hours after the loss, Romano reported that the 27-year-old is expected to return to PSG's squad for the club's Ligue 1 match against Nice on Sunday, Oct. 6.
"Dembélé apologized to Luis Enrique as the Spanish manager wanted and requested," Romano said. "The situation is fully expected to return to normality shortly."
Although Enrique and Dembélé have not disclosed the reason behind the conflict, the manager responded to rumors that the two got into an argument after PSG's 3–1 victory over Rennes.
"There wasn't a discussion between the player and myself," Enrique said in Monday's press conference. "That's totally false. It's a lie."
"There's a problem with [Dembélé] and his obligations with the team," he continued. "If someone gravely doesn't fulfill the obligations the team has, that tells me he's not prepared. My objective is to do what's best for the team. That's the decision."
PSG missed the winger against Arsenal. For the first time in 51 Champions League group stage/league phase matches, the French giants were held scoreless. Dembélé might not have changed the team's result, but he surely would have given PSG a bigger threat on the attack.
In his six Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season, Dembélé already recorded four goals and three assists. Désiré Doué got the nod in his place in Tuesday's UCL fixture, but the 19-year-old failed to get anything going against Mikel Arteta's squad and was subbed out in the 64th minute.
Dembélé returning to the squad for PSG's away match against Nice gives the team a major boost after a disappointing defeat mid-week.