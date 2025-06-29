Paris Saint-Germain 4–0 Inter Miami: Player Ratings As Messi Falls to Former Team
Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Inter Miami from the FIFA Club World Cup thanks to a four-goal performance in the first half.
PSG wasted no time going in front with a deceptive set-piece. Joao Neves ghosted into the box and headed home the opener with a killer ball over the top from Vitinha. The Champions League winners kept up the pressure, but the next blow came in another way for Inter Miami. Young defender Noah Allen was forced off with an injury in the 19th minute as Tomas Aviles replaced him.
Aviles picked up a yellow card second after coming on for a sliding challenge on Nuno Mendes.
PSG continued to put Miami under consistent pressure as the Herons struggled to put together consistent possession. Neves scored his second after Miami turned the ball over inside their own half. A simpler goal for the Portuguese midfielder, but one that put the game to bed in many instances. Aviles's day went from bad to worse when he turned the ball into his own net for PSG's third. Vitinha continued to showcase his talent picking out Bradley Barcola with a ball over the top that the Frenchman played toward the penalty spot. Achraf Hakimi rifled a shot off the bar before scoring a fourth.
Miami had a better foothold in the second half, creating some more attacking opportunities. But, the Herons couldn't breach Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal. Part of that is PSG taking their foot off the gas, but the gulf in quality was on full display in the round of 16.
Luis Enrique's side didn't score in the second half, but he won't care given PSG are through to the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup.
Check out the player ratings from the match below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-4-2)
Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Oscar Ustari
6.6
LB: Jordi Alba
5.9
CB: Maxi Falcón
5.0
CB: Noah Allen
6.3
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
5.4
LM: Telasco Segovia
6.1
CM: Sergio Busquets
5.7
CM: Federico Redondo
7.2
RM: Tadeo Allende
6.3
ST: Luis Suárez
6.6
ST: Lionel Messi
6.7
SUB: Tomas Aviles (19' for Allen)
5.3
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (75' for Segovia)
6.4
PSG Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (4-3-3)
Player
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma
8.1
RB: Achraf Hakimi
8.8
CB: Marquinhos
6.8
CB: Willian Pacho
6.7
LB: Nuno Mendes
7.4
CM: Joao Neves
9.1
CM: Vitinha
8.9
CM: Fabian Ruiz
7.5
RW: Desire Doue
7.7
ST: Bradley Barcola
7.7
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
7.5
SUB: Lucas Beraldo (46' for Marquinhos)
6.8
SUB: Warren Zaire-Emery (46' for Ruiz)
6.9
SUB: Ousmane Dembele (61' for Neves)
6.3
SUB: Lucas Hernandez (69' for Hakimi)
6.0
SUB: Kang-In Lee (69' for Mendes)
6.4
Player of the Match: Joao Neves (PSG)
