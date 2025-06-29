Paris Saint-Germain 4–0 Inter Miami: Takeaways as Lionel Messi's Herons Crash Out of Club World Cup

"They are probably the best team in the world"



--Javier Mascherano on PSG after a big win by the French champions



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #PSGMIA pic.twitter.com/EUPaJr3pJe