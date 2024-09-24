Arsenal Legend, Former NYCFC Coach a 'Finalist' for Atlanta United Job, per Report
Atlanta United's head coaching search could be coming to a close in the near future.
GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert revealed Tuesday that Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira, is one of the finalists for Major League Soccer club Atlanta United's head coaching vacancy.
Atlanta has been without a head coach since June after Gonzalo Pineda was dismissed. A poor start from the Five Stripes saw Rob Valentino step into an interim role at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Vieira is no stranger to MLS having been the NYCFC head coach from Jan. 2016–June 2018. The 48-year-old has also coached in the Premier League with Crystal Palace and Ligue 1 with OGC Nice. He mutually parted ways with Strasbourg, the last club he managed, following the conclusion of the 2023–24 season.
Atlanta remains an attractive option for any potential head coach despite the poor performances in MLS over the last several seasons. The Eastern Conference team has a core built around Bartosz Slisz, Stian Gregersen, Pedro Amador, Saba Lobjanidze and new Designated Player Alexey Miranchuk with two DP spots still open for the winter transfer window.