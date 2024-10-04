Paul Pogba's Four-Year Doping Ban Significantly Reduced
Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban has been reduced to 18 months after a successful appeal.
At the start of the 2023–24 season, the 31-year-old tested positive for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) and received an immediate suspension that turned into a lengthy ban following multiple analyses of the substance.
Now, the Court of Arbitration for Sport determined Pogba inadvertently took DHEA, a drug that boosts testosterone, and therefore will not have to serve the full four-year ban.
Pogba can return to training with Juventus in Jan. 2025 before playing competitive matches come March. Originally, the 2018 World Cup champion was banned until Mar. 2027.
Upon the original sentencing, Pogba announced his determination to appeal the decision. "As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against. As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport."
His successful appeal means the Frenchman is free to finish out his contract with the Serie A side until it expires in 2026. Had the original sentence held, Pogba would have been 34 years old before returning to soccer.
Since transferring to the club from Manchester United in 2022, Pogba only made 12 appearances for Juventus and scored zero goals. His lack of production was a fay cry from his earlier stint with the Italian giants from 2012–2016 when he found the back of the net 34 times.