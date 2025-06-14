Paul Pogba ‘Nearing Agreement’ to Join Champions League Club
Paul Pogba is close to agreeing his return to football as reports have revealed he is in advanced negotiations with Ligue 1 outfit Monaco.
Pogba was handed a four-year ban for a failed doping test in September 2023 which was reduced to 18 months upon appeal in October 2024, one month before an agreement was reached to terminate his contract with Juventus.
Free to play competitive football again as of March 2025, Pogba is now on the hunt for a new club and Fabrizio Romano was the first to reveal Monaco’s efforts to get a deal over the line.
ESPN claim negotiations between Pogba and Monaco are at an advanced stage, with an agreement expected to be reached in the coming days.
Pogba, now 32, has not played club football in France since he was 16, when he left Le Havre’s academy for Manchester United.
According to Fabrice Hawkins, Pogba is prioritising a move to Monaco this summer and has already started working on a plan to move his family to the south of France if a deal goes through. He is prepared to make financial sacrifices to ensure an agreement can be struck.
During his time away from football, Pogba has posted regular updates on social media showcasing his bid to keep himself fit, while also visiting a number of Major League Soccer sides. D.C. United are understood to hold the Frenchman’s discovery rights but Pogba is focused on rebuilding his career in Europe at this point.
He has admitted that his time away from football has only increased his “hunger” to return. Pogba wanted to reignite his tenure with Juventus, for whom he made just nine appearances following his return to the club before he was banned, but the Serie A side opted to pursue a contract termination instead.