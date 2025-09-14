Pep Guardiola Overwhelmed by Emotion During Man City’s Ricky Hatton Tribute
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left with tears in his eyes as he watched the Etihad Stadium’s tribute to boxer Ricky Hatton, who passed away on Sunday just hours before the Manchester derby.
Hatton, a legend of the British boxing scene, was a proud City fan and is understood to have been due to attend Sunday’s meeting with Manchester United, for which a formal tribute was swiftly planned once news of his passing emerged.
Both sets of players wore black armbands for the game, which was preceded by a minute’s applause from all those in attendance. The emotion grew too strong for Guardiola, who was visibly fighting back tears on the sidelines as he remembered Hatton.
“Manchester City are devastated to learn of the sad passing of City fan and boxing legend Ricky Hatton, aged 46,” City wrote in an emotional statement earlier in the day.
“Hatton wore sky blue shorts and used Blue Moon as his walkout song throughout his career—and in 2008 he fulfilled another dream when he fought Juan Lazcano at the Etihad Stadium.
“Ricky was one of City’s most loved and revered supporters. He will always be remembered.
“Everyone at the Club would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”
United offered their own message of respect to Hatton, adding: “Sending our heartfelt condolences to Ricky’s loved ones on the loss of a legend of our city.”