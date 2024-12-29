Pep Guardiola Reaches Manchester City Milestone vs. Leicester
Pep Guardiola will take charge of his 500th match as Manchester City manager on Sunday afternoon for his side's Premier League fixture away at Leicester.
The Spaniard, who started his role in July 2016, is currently the longest-serving manager among all 20 Premier League teams, and has become only the second manager to reach this figure in the club's history.
Guardiola's tenure as manager has been remarkably successful, winning 18 major honors at the club, including six Premier League titles and the club's maiden UEFA Champions League triumph, securing the trophy in the 2022–23 season as part of a treble-winning campaign.
Only Sir Alex Ferguson has more English top-flight titles as a manager than Guardiola's six, with the former Manchester United manager winning 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils.
Under Guardiola, Manchester City have broken several records in English football, most recently becoming the only club ever to win the English top flight over four successive seasons after winning the Premier League last season.
The club, in the 2017–18 campaign, also became the first side in English football history to amass 100 points in a single top-flight league season.
Guardiola has won 354 of his first 499 matches as Manchester City manager, providing the 53-year-old with a win percentage of 70.94%.
Since beginning his managerial career at Barcelona in 2008, he has won 12 league titles in 15 seasons as a manager in a major European league, which is twice as many as the next-best manager in this period.
Guardiola signed a new contract last month, which is set to take his tenure at Manchester City beyond a decade into 2027. However, the club is currently enduring a poor run of form, with only one win from their previous 13 matches in all competitions heading into Sunday's match. This has left City seventh in the Premier League table and 22nd in the Champions League league phase rankings.