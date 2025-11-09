Pep Guardiola Makes Surprise Jurgen Klopp Admission Ahead of Liverpool Clash
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted that he “misses” former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, citing his long-term rival’s exit as one less major source of inspiration.
Klopp and Guardiola duked out the most high-spec managerial rivalry of the modern era. First coming across each other in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively, the pair were reunited in the Premier League at Liverpool and City.
The tactical savants inspired unprecedented levels of sustained success at their respective institutions, installing brands of beguiling, ever-changing football to constantly combat the tweaks made by their rival. Klopp would leave Liverpool in 2024 with one league title, yet his side twice cracked the 90-point barrier while finishing second to Guardiola and City.
“In terms of Jürgen’s side or Pep’s side, I think we respected each other,” Guardiola fondly recalled ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Arne Slot’s Liverpool. “I had the feeling that Jürgen gave me a lot and I miss him.
“He gave me a lot in sense of, to beat that guy, how much I have to think and work and do it, to make it better.”
It’s telling that in Guardiola’s first season without the mighty force of Klopp to combat, City endured their worst campaign under his stewardship. Robbed of Rodri for much of the campaign, the Catalan schemer couldn’t conjure a solution to the gaping whole which forever existed in his midfield.
After a year of adapting to a landscape devoid of his greatest frenemy, Guardiola has belatedly shown signs of instigating another tactical evolution in his quest to dethrone Liverpool as Premier League champions.
Klopp Pays Tribute to Guardiola Milestone
Guardiola’s meeting with Liverpool on Sunday not only represents another clash without his great rival, but also marks the 1,000th game of his managerial career.
Ahead of the landmark fixture, Klopp sent a congratulatory message to his former foe. “Pep, my friend, welcome to the 1,000 Club!” the German coach beamed on Sky Sports. “I can’t believe you look that young and [have] already reached this incredible landmark.
“I probably don’t have to say that I reached it 81 games ago,” he added with a cackle, “but that’s probably the only time I arrived before you.”
“The way you understand football is pretty much second to none,” Klopp continued. “The desire you show every day is absolutely outstanding. So, yeah, another legendary club you are a part of now and on to the next 1,000.”
Despite facing each other under the white-hot spotlight of multiple Premier League title races, each ego-driven character’s legacy invariably linked to the fortunes of the other, Guardiola and Klopp have retained a remarkably cordial relationship throughout.
“It was a pleasure and it was an honour to face you that often during our careers,“ the former Liverpool boss gushed. “Most difficult games but anyhow the games I enjoyed the most, because you were and you are an inspiration to all of us.” Klopp, as Guardiola has been at pains to point out, is very much an inspiration in his own right.