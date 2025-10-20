Pep Guardiola Provides Timeline for Rodri Injury Return
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ruled Rodri out of his side’s next two matches but predicted that fans would not have to wait too long to see the talismanic midfielder reappear.
Rodri’s fitness has been an uncomfortable topic of conversation at the Etihad ever since he crumpled to the turf clutching his knee against Arsenal in September 2024. More than a year on and the consequences of that ACL tear are still very much being felt—by Rodri and his teammates.
The defensive pillar was forced off in the first half of Manchester City’s trip to Brentford at the start of October clutching his hamstring. Rodri predicted that he would be back after the international break but he failed to make the bench against Everton on Saturday afternoon.
Guardiola offered a bit more insight into when his most trusted on-pitch general would be available again. “I don't think so for Villarreal—or Aston Villa,” the Catalan coach mused. “It’s not long, but it’s muscular and you have to be careful.
“We’ve tried so many times, we’ve tried to not take a risk, but we have not been able to [manage] that. So we will see.”
Rodri’s Closest Replacement Getting His ‘Quality Back’
Nico González has most commonly been called upon to fill the Rodri-shaped void in Manchester City’s midfielder. However, Mateo Kovačić arguably offers a more natural fit. Boasting more experience in a Guardiola system and “a special quality” in possession, the Croatia international would surely have started many more games had he not been returning from a lengthy injury layoff of his own.
For the first time since undergoing Achilles tendon surgery over the summer, Kovačić got onto the pitch for City against Everton. Guardiola risked the 31-year-old for just four minutes but is eager to bring him back up to speed.
“Kovačić has a special quality with the ball to keep it,” City’s manager gushed. “We cannot forget he’s come from surgery, a three or four-month injury. We need his quality back.
“I want Kovačić for 90 minutes, 90 minutes, 90 minutes. In time, we’ll get it. But now I don't have that feeling that he's ready to play that. And it will not help him. But 20, 30 minutes... all the players we have, in different ways we can play, are extraordinary.”