PFA Awards 2025 Nominees: Full List, All Categories
The PFA Awards take place Tuesday, Aug. 19 celebrating the best men’s and women’s players from English football last season. Awards to be handed out include Player of the Year across the Premier League, EFL Championship, League One and Two plus the Women’s Super League.
Last year, Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw took home the top honours in the men’s and women’s categories respectively. Elsewhere, Cole Palmer and Grace Clinton won their respective Young Player of the Year awards.
Prior to the ceremony, Sir Gareth Southgate and Emma Hayes OBE both won the PFA Merit award recognising both coaches for their contributions to the sport.
Here’s the full list of shortlists for each category being awarded tonight at the PFA Awards.
(Note: Players are represented next to their clubs that they were nominated with)
Men’s PFA Player of the Year Nominees
- Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)
- Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)
- Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
- Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
- Declan Rice (Arsenal)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Salah looks like the likely favourite to win the award given his successes last season with Liverpool. The Egyptian helped guide the Reds to a Premier League title while leading all players in goals (29) and assists (18) last season.
Women’s PFA Player of the Year Nominees
- Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal)
- Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)
- Mary Fowler (Manchester City)
- Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)
- Alessia Russo (Arsenal)
- Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United)
Arsenal’s Alessia Russo and Mariona Caldentey are among the favourites for Women’s PFA Player of the Year after the Gunners became two-time Women’s Champions League winners.
Men’s PFA Young Player of the Year Nominees
- Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)
- Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth)
- Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth)
- Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)
- Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)
- Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)
Women’s PFA Young Player of the Year Nominees
- Aggie Beever-Jones (Chelsea)
- Grace Clinton (Manchester United)
- Mary Fowler (Manchester City)
- Maika Hamano (Chelsea)
- Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea)
- Olivia Smith (Liverpool)
Championship Player of the Year Nominees
- Josh Brownhill (Burnley)
- Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United)
- Daniel James (Leeds United)
- Borja Sainz (Norwich City)
- Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)
- James Trafford (Burnley)
League One Player of the Year Nominees
- Tomoki Iwata (Birmingham City)
- Davis Keillor-Dunn (Barnsley)
- Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient)
- Richard Kone (Wycombe Wanderers)
- Kwame Poku (Peterborough United)
- Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)
League Two Player of the Year Nominees
- Michael Cheek (Bromley)
- Alassana Jatta (Notts County)
- Nathan Lowe (Walsall)
- David McGoldrick (Notts County)
- Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)
- Jack Payne (Colchester United)