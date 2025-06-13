‘A Phenomenon’—Arsenal Star Sends Teasing Transfer Message to Rodrygo
Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhães has confessed he would love to see Brazil teammate Rodrygo join him at the Emirates Stadium this summer.
Rodrygo ended this past season in a wave of uncertainty. He is reported to be unsettled at Real Madrid, frustrated with his role alongside star names Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.
Links to the Premier League emerged quickly, with Arsenal named as a leading contender if Rodrygo does leave Madrid this summer.
There are not thought to have been any significant negotiations up to this point, with Rodrygo instead seeking clarity about his role from new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, but that has not stopped Gabriel from dreaming about a reunion.
Asked whether Rodrygo would join Arsenal this summer during an appearance on Podpah, Gabriel said: “I don’t know. I’d like him to, obviously.
“He’s a phenomenon. He’s not at Arsenal, but come on. I’ve told people already, he’s a phenomenon. If it was up to me, of course.”
Shortly after he joined Madrid, Alonso confirmed he had high hopes for Rodrygo, describing the Brazilian forward as a “spectacular” player and doing his best to cool speculation of a big-money departure from the Santiago Bernabéu.
However, much will depend on how well Alonso can communicate that vision to Rodrygo, who has travelled with Madrid for this summer’s Club World Cup and will hope to see the new manager come good on his public displays of admiration.
Arsenal, meanwhile, remain keen to sign a new wide forward and are known admirers of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.