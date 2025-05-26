Xabi Alonso Confirms Rodrygo Sale Stance Amid Arsenal, Chelsea Interest
New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has ruled out a summer departure for unsettled winger Rodrygo.
It emerged towards the end of the La Liga season that Rodrygo was facing an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabéu, said to have grown frustrated by his role alongside the superstar trio of Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.
Arsenal and Chelsea are both known to be interested in bringing Rodrygo to the Premier League, although the cost of any such deal has so far proven problematic.
Much of the reporting surrounding Rodrygo suggested his final decision could hinge on a meeting with Alonso, whose feelings towards him would be crucial, and it seems as though he has now received the backing for which he was searching.
“Rodrygo is a Real Madrid player and I will talk to everyone who is a Real Madrid player,” Alonso said. “They deserve it and we need it.
”Rodrygo is a spectacular player, we will need him.”
Just how Rodrygo will fit into Alonso’s preferred system remains to be seen, but the new boss made it clear he is looking to maximize every player in his squad next season.
“I’ve made an analysis of how the team has played, how the players are and I use it to help me with my own ideas,” he said. “As coaches we depend on the players and I think the players are of a high level.
“The challenge is to make a team, to get the potential out of these players and that we all go as one. If we all go as one, we will have a very powerful force.
“Football is dynamic. I want us to interpret and I want the players to be able to play where they are most comfortable, where they can show their physical, tactical and mental qualities.
“The good thing is to have good players. Then it’s my problem!”