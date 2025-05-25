Philadelphia Union 3–3 Inter Miami: Player Ratings as Messi Inspires Late Comeback
Inter Miami CF staged a dramatic late comeback against Philadelphia Union, scoring twice in the dying embers of the game to claim a 3–3 draw.
The Union were two goals ahead at the half-time thanks to Quinn Sullivan and Tai Baribo, but the deficit was reduced by Miami midfielder Tadeo Allende on the hour.
Baribo scored again to extend the lead, putting the Herons 3–1 down, but a brillant Lionel Messi free-kick in the 87th minute put Javier Mascherano's side within touching distance.
Telasco Segovia was the Herons' savior, picking up a loose ball after good work from Messi before burying a powerful effort beyond the grasp of Andrew Rick in the Union goal.
With the draw, Miami have 23 points in 14 matches and remain in an MLS Cup Playoff spot in the Eastern Conference heading into a midweek match against CF Montréal on Wednesday, while the Union remain top of the standings after extending their unbeaten run.
Philadelphia Union Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami (4-4-2)
Player
Rating
GK—Andrew Rick
5.2/10
RB— Nathan Harriel
7.2/10
CB—Jakob Glesnes
6.0/10
CB—Olwethu Makhanya
6.5/10
LB—Kai Wagner
8.2/10
RM—Quinn Sullivan
7.7/10
CM—Danley Jean Jacques
8.4/10
CM—Jovan Lukic
7.4/10
LM—Indiana Vassilev
6.9/10
ST—Tai Baribo
8.7/10
ST—Mikael Uhre
7.6/10
SUB—Jesus Bueno (63' for Uhre)
6.9/10
SUB—Bruno Damiani (78' for Vassilev)
6.4/10
SUB—Francis Westfield (87' for Sullivan)
N/A
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Philadelphia Union (4-4-2)
Player
Rating
GK—Oscar Ustari
7.1/10
RB— Ian Fray
6.6/10
CB—Gonzalo Lujan
6.9/10
CB—Tomas Aviles
6.4/10
LB—Noah Allen
7.3/10
RM—Tadeo Allende
7.4/10
CM—Yannick Bright
6.5/10
CM—Sergio Busquets
7.0/10
LM—Jordi Alba
7.0/10
ST—Luis Suárez
6.6/10
ST—Lionel Messi
8.2/10
SUB—Federico Redondo (40' for Bright)
6.9/10
SUB—Marcelo Weigandt (61' for Aviles)
6.4/10
SUB—Telasco Segovia (61' for Fray)
7.5/10
SUB—Fafa Picault (78' for Lujan)
6.1/10