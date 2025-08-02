Report: Philadelphia Union to Sign Record-Breaking MLS Goalscorer
One of the most productive strikers of the 2025 MLS season is set to return to the league less than two months after he left it.
American striker Milan Iloski got off to a strong start to this season, scoring 10 goals in just 472 minutes with expansion side San Diego FC. However, after recently returning to Denmark’s FC Nordsjælland from his MLS loan, he is set to return to the league with the Philadelphia Union, according to Tom Bogert.
The 26-year-old scored most of his goals amid a five-match hot streak in June, which included the fastest four-goal spell in MLS history, achieving the feat in just 12 minutes of match play in a 5–3 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Despite San Diego’s lack of a clear option up top, they were unable to reach a deal with Iloski and Nordsjælland, and the striker returned to Europe after one of the shortest and most successful spells by any player in MLS.
While San Diego continues to navigate their best option up front between superstar wingers Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Anders Dreyer, the Union appear set to add Iloski to an already highly touted group of attackers.
Joining Philadelphia, Iloski would slide in as a likely starter alongside Israel international Tai Baribo, who has 15 goals in 21 matches this season. He would also likely signify the club’s vision beyond Mikael Uhre, who has scored four times in 20 games in 2025.
Adding Iloski would also come as a clear statement of championship intentions for the Union this season, as they continue to build out with hopes of a run in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Currently, the Union sit atop the MLS Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings, and have enjoyed sustained success since the spring amid the first season under head coach Bradley Carnell. Outside of MLS play, they also remain in contention for the U.S. Open Cup, with a rescheduled quarterfinal clash vs. New York Red Bulls set for Aug. 13.
Before being linked with Iloski, the club reportedly turned down an approach from FC Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller as well, stating his financial demands were too much and would have gone against club philosophy. Yet, that won’t be an issue with Iloski, and he will hope to bring his finishing prowess to the Eastern Conference this summer.
The Union play Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in a friendly on Saturday, before returning to MLS action on Aug. 9 against Toronto FC.