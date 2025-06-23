‘Unthinkable’—MLS Club Rejects Thomas Muller's Approach
Thomas Müller wanted to come to the Philadelphia Union, but the MLS club weren’t ready to make such a splash given his salary demands.
Traditionally one of the more frugal clubs in MLS, the Union have long relied on their young stars and academy products to drive their success, and have enjoyed strong returns as one of the stronger teams in the Eastern Conference in recent seasons.
Although designated players and more established contributors often buoy the young talents, Müller’s demands proved too much for the club to consider. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the FC Bayern Munich star forward had asked for a deal that would pay him between $8 million and $10 million a year, significantly more money than the Union have traditionally spent.
“I’ve already been offered Thomas Müller. I still have a good relationship with his advisors. But from a financial perspective, that’s absolutely unthinkable for us,” said Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner.
“We’re a development club and operate with one of the league’s smallest budgets. You also have to think about team dynamics - when someone suddenly earns far more than everyone else, people start to wonder why they’re even here.”
Previously, LAFC and FC Cincinnati have been linked with Müller. However, despite initially nixing a move to Cincinnati, the 35-year-old seems not to have shut the door on the option.
Meanwhile, LAFC continues to be a frontrunner, due to a business partnership with FC Bayern and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami remains in consideration, given their search for another superstar after missing out on the hopeful pursuit of Angél Di Maria.
“We are a club with a great German history, and we are capable of winning titles. Thomas is a winner; he has already won a lot. We think he would fit in very well with us," FC Cincinnati CEO Jeff Berding said to BILD as Bayern thrashed Auckland City FC 10-0 at FC Cincinnati’s stadium. “It's not over until he signs with another club.”
We know [the Club World Cup] is his farewell tour here with Bayern Munich, and he'll then decide what he wants to do next. We also know what we have here—a large stadium, a good atmosphere, and great conditions. Who knows what will happen in the end?”
Since graduating from the Bayern development system and joining the first team in 2008, Müller has gone on to play over 750 games for the club, scoring 250 goals while also earning 131 caps with the German national team, which included the 2014 World Cup title in Brazil.
The Union, meanwhile, are just fine without him. Currently, the team leads the Eastern Conference, and star striker Tai Baribo leads the MLS Golden Boot race, even if his return to the United States has been be delayed due to the escalating conflict between his native Israel and Iran.