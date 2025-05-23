Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami CF look to stop their three-match winless skid when they head north to take on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.
After a 4–1 loss to Minnesota United, 3–3 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes and a 3–0 loss to their rival Orlando City, the Herons find themselves in a challenging position heading into a match with a Philadelphia side that has been one of the hottest in MLS.
With defense a glaring issue, head coach Javier Mascherano will hope to put his team out in a strong enough fashion to shut down the Union’s Tai Baribo, who leads MLS scoring with 11 goals this season.
Heading into the match, Miami sit sixth in the Eastern Conference on 22 points, while the Union are first on 29 points and come off wins against Atlanta United and the LA Galaxy in MLS and a U.S. Open Cup victory over the second-division Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.
What time does Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Chester, PA
- Stadium: Subaru Park
- Date: Saturday, May 24
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami head-to-head record
- Philadelphia Union: 5 wins
- Inter Miami CF: 6 wins
- Draws: 2
Last Meeting: Inter Miami CF 2–1 Philadelphia Union – March 29, 2025
Current Form (all competitions)
Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami
Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1–4 Philadelphia Union - 5/21/2025
Inter Miami 0–3 Orlando City SC - 5/17/2025
Atlanta United 0–1 Philadelphia Union - 5/17/2025
San Jose Earthquakes 3–3 Inter Miami - 5/14/2025
Philadelphia Union 3–2 LA Galaxy - 5/14/2025
Minnesota United 4-1 Inter Miami - 5/10/2025
Philadelphia Union 2–2 Columbus Crew SC - 5/10/2025
Inter Miami 4–1 New York Red Bulls - 5/3/2025
Philadelphia Union 3–0 D.C. United - 4/26/2025
Inter Miami 1-3 Vancouver Whitecaps - 4/30/2025
How to watch Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC on TV
Country
Channel
USA and Worldwide
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Inter Miami Team News
Inter Miami have had a challenging time in their efforts to return to top form, and it doesn’t get any easier against the Union.
According to reports, Miami have had one of their most intense weeks of training, with a focus on improving their effort levels and fitness throughout matches, a factor that has plagued them in recent weeks despite strong starts.
Saturday’s match comes in a week encapsulated by Messi’s judgment of the referees from last week’s Apple TV interview following the loss to Orlando.
“[These are] not excuses, but there are always issues with referees and I think MLS has to look at some of the officiating,” Messi said, after questioning some of the decisions, particularly the quick restart on the free kick which led to the opening goal. "Now we’re really going to see if we’re a team."
Messi has also been a focal point in Miami’s struggles. He has not posted a goal or assist in his last two matches, as his team has struggled to muster anything in attack. At the same time, his teammates have struggled defensively, allowing 10 goals in three matches.
Yet, despite taking some games off, Messi is expected to travel to Philadelphia for the matchup, alongside fellow former FC Barcelona superstars, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
Amid the struggles, Miami also brought in veteran MLS and Liga MX goalkeeper William Yarbrough, who is expected to have little involvement outside of filling a roster spot for the FIFA Club World Cup.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Philadelphia Union
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. Philadelphia Union (4-2-3-1): Ustari; Fray, Lujan, Falcon, Allen; Bright, Busquets; Segovia, Messi, Alba; Suarez
Philadelphia Union Team News
The Union have gotten off to a stellar start to the season and are in top form as they prepare to host Miami.
While Tai Baribo leads the team and MLS with 11 goals, the Union are a deep squad. Midfielders Quinn Sullivan and Danley Jean Jacques have been playing well and have eight and five goal contributions, respectively, while fullback Kai Wagner has five assists.
Although unlikely to play significant minutes, 15-year-old Cavan Sullivan has also shown well recently, helping create the winning goal against the LA Galaxy on Matchday 13 and starting in the Union’s 4–1 win over the USL’s Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Wednesday.
One doubt on head coach Bradley Carnell’s team sheet is the status of goalkeeper Andre Blake, who has spent time sidelined as he recovers from an abductor injury. In his place, though, 19-year-old Andrew Rick has stepped up and posted two clean sheets in five games.
Beating Miami is never easy, but it should be as straightforward as possible for a dynamic Union side playing at home.
Philadelphia Union Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami CF
Philadelphia Union Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami CF (4-4-2): Rick; Westfield, Glesnes, Makhanya, Wagner; Vassilev, Jacques, Lukic, Sullivan; Baribo, Uhre
Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF Score Prediction
The Philadelphia Union are clicking and Inter Miami seem to be in shambles. Until something changes, this should be a simple result for the Union, who have every piece to take control against Messi and Miami.
Expect Tai Baribo to score too.