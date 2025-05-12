MLS Power Rankings: New England Revolution Rise, Vancouver Whitecaps Extend Undefeated Streak on Matchday 12
If David Beckham were to rank his favorite weekends in MLS history, Matchday 12 of the 2025 season would not be on the list.
Beckham’s former LA Galaxy put together one of the worst performances in their existence with a 7–0 loss to the New York Red Bulls in an MLS Cup rematch. All just a few hours after, his Inter Miami CF fell 4–1 to Minnesota United.
It might be an understatement to say it was a forgettable one for the England legend.
Yet, it was one of the most exciting weekends in the regular season. Teams combined for over 50 goals, and offered some of the most shocking results of the season, all capped off with a Western Conference heavyweight 2–2 draw between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LAFC.
With another week in the books, Sports Illustrated looks at how teams stack up in the Power Rankings. If you missed Matchday 11, check those out here.
MLS Power Rankings after Matchday 12: Clubs 30-16
30. LA Galaxy (Previous: 30)
29. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 28)
28. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 26)
27. CF Montréal (Previous: 29)
26. D.C. United (Previous: 24)
25. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 22)
24. Toronto FC (Previous: 25)
23. New York Red Bulls (Previous: 27)
22. FC Dallas (Previous: 23)
21. Atlanta United (Previous: 19)
20. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 18)
19. Chicago Fire FC (Previous: 21)
18. Portland Timbers (Previous: 20)
17. Austin FC (Previous: 16)
16. New York City FC (Previous: 12)
15. New England Revolution (Previous: 17)
The New England Revolution showed out in their attack against Orlando City SC on Matchday 12, with goals from Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster and Carles Gil in a 3–3 tie. It brought the Revs to five straight games undefeated, and they snapped Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese’s 563-minute shutout streak.
Not only did they extend their undefeated streak against one of the best defensive setups in MLS, but they also did so in a gritty comeback effort after falling behind 2–0 within the first 30 minutes.
14. Charlotte FC (Previous: 13)
Charlotte FC continued their slide with a 2–1 loss to Nashville SC, their third straight loss in MLS, after previously falling to the New England Revolution and Columbus Crew SC.
Head coach Dean Smith’s side were comfortable throughout the match and had their chances, putting up 10 shots and 1.51 xG. However, they struggled to finish and had brief defensive lapses, which cost them.
13. Nashville SC (Previous: 15)
Nashville SC certainly made the highlight reels this week with Jacob Shaffelburg’s blistering shot and a swift backheel assist from Alex Muyl for Hanky Mukhtar’s goal. Yet, Charlotte FC thoroughly outplayed them and struggled to produce consistent spells of attacking play.
Head coach BJ Callaghan said after the match that the team’s approach is focused on making varied attacking decisions, dispelling the team’s hesitancy to use crosses, even with a target striker in Sam Surridge.
It’s a big three points for the Coyotes and a critical performance for Shaffelburg, who finally grabbed his first goal of the season and will look to carry his form over the next few weeks.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
12. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 11)
The Colorado Rapids continued to fall in the weekly Power Rankings after a relatively listless 2–0 loss at home to the San Jose Earthquakes. It was the Rapids' fourth straight game without a win and second loss in a row.
Although Djordje Mihailovic continued to threaten with Rafael Navarro, the Rapids don’t have a ton going for them, and struggled to produce opportunities. New signing Theodore Ku-Dipietro should have been able to help them in this, but he’s yet to make a significant impact, and was used as a sub against the Earthquakes.
11. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 14)
Chicho Arango continued to thrive as the key piece in the San Jose Earthquakes' approach and scored the eventual winning goal, his seventh of the season, in the 2–0 win over the Colorado Rapids.
After beating the Portland Timbers 4–1 last week, it’s back-to-back strong and complete performances from the Earthquakes, and it appears that head coach Bruce Arena is finding some consistency.
They aren’t an MLS Cup contender this year, but Arango could make them a solid MLS Cup Playoffs team. The question is whether they are better and more mobile without star striker Josef Martinez, despite his six goals in nine appearances?
10. Orlando City SC (Previous: 9)
Orlando City SC are hot and cold regarding their attack, and this week was a hot one—at least for Martin Ojeda and his hat-trick. However, their often solid defense faltered, leading to an eventual 3–3 draw with the New England Revolution.
Unlike past years under head coach Oscar Pareja, the Lions have been unable to stick to an identity this year, which has given them a mix of results and inconsistent spells. This could become a worrying trend next week when they take on the often free-scoring Inter Miami CF.
9. Seattle Sounders FC (Previous: 10)
Seattle Sounders FC have found some positive consistency for the first time this season. While they are still dealing with significant injuries, they are undefeated in their last five and picked up a 3–1 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
Danny Musovski made a bit of history, becoming the fourth Sounders player to score in five straight games, which coincidentally have all been positive for his side. At the same time, Pedro de la Vega’s play has been Designated Player level, and Albert Rusnak scored a brace as they made easy work after Houston’s first-half red card.
After a tough start to the season, Seattle's fortunes are looking up as they head into Matchday 13 against LAFC.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
8. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 8)
FC Cincinnati got back to their winning ways on the weekend with a 2–1 win over Austin FC, in a battle of two teams that revamped their attacks in the offseason.
It was a strong bounce back for Cincinnati after their loss to New York City FC, putting them first in the Eastern Conference. They also sit just two points short of Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the top spot in the Supporters’ Shield standings.
While Kevin Denkey couldn’t get back on the scoresheet, Evander grabbed a goal and an assist to bring him to nine goal contributions on the season, as he continues to settle into head coach Pat Noonan’s setup.
7. Inter Miami CF (Previous: 3)
Inter Miami CF had a nice bounce back against the New York Red Bulls last week, but it all came crashing down in a 4–1 loss to Minnesota United, sliding them to fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Head coach Javier Mascherano played Lionel Messi as a stand-alone striker and looked to clog the midfield with Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo, and Yannick Bright all starting at once. Messi was able to get himself a goal, but the rest of the plans failed, as the Loons thoroughly beat them.
After winning four of their first five MLS games this season, the Herons have now won just two of their last six.
6. LAFC (Previous: 5)
LAFC showed they can still haunt the Whitecaps on Sunday, but failed to see out a 2–0 lead, settling for a 2–2 draw in a battle of Western Conference heavyweights.
In the first half, they identified Vancouver’s key attacking pieces well and kept the wide players from sending in crosses for Brian White. However, they struggled to adapt after halftime, when the Whitecaps shifted their personnel.
Overall, LAFC have strong key pieces throughout their lineup and boast incredible depth. Still, they might be in the market for a more proven center forward than Nathan Ordaz to play between David Martinez and Denis Bouanga.
All things considered, though, picking off an away draw against the best team in the league is something they should be pleased with.
5. San Diego FC (Previous: 6)
After three straight losses, San Diego FC has now won back-to-back matches, picking up a 2–1 victory over St. Louis CITY SC.
They weren’t at their best, but they took advantage of positional inefficiencies against St. Louis, primarily through Anders Dreyer, who exploited many of the regular center backs playing out of position.
A new striker could benefit San Diego at some point this season. However, the wing play from Chucky Lozano, who had five shots, and Dreyer continues to be some of the best in MLS.
They proved it early, but this San Diego FC team is the real deal and can compete with anyone in the league.
4. Minnesota United FC (Previous: 7)
Minnesota United knew they wouldn’t have much of the ball against Inter Miami CF, and they were perfectly fine. They held 27 percent of the possession share and came away with a 4–1 win.
Head coach Eric Ramsay has built the team to rely on fast-breaks and counterattacks, and has recently been able to adapt to some strong midfield play from the elevated performances of Designated Player Joaquin Ferreira.
The result is a team that can quickly beat an opponent after regaining possession, while also having enough quality to punish in other ways, especially when the quick break leads to a second attacking phase.
It’s hilarious that a team that seldom holds more than 30 percent of the ball is second in the Western Conference, but that’s MLS.
3. Philadelphia Union (Previous: 4)
The Philadelphia Union can be happy about grabbing a 2–2 draw with Columbus Crew SC, having gotten Tai Baribo back to his scoring ways, and getting a rocket of a goal from Frankie Westfield.
The midfield battle was the key that stood out in this one. Rather than trying to match up with Columbus’ approach, the Union tried to clog the central areas as much as possible, and rely on their wide players in Indiana Vassilev and Quinn Sullivan to lead attacks.
That allowed them to isolate the Crew’s Aziel Jackson, Darlington Nagbe, and Dylan Chambost while allowing their wider threats to take on most of the attacks, which greatly benefited them.
On a smaller note, they didn’t allow a goal to former star player Daniel Gazdag, which is also a positive.
2. Columbus Crew SC (Previous: 2)
Columbus Crew SC couldn’t play the game they wanted to against the Philadelphia Union, but still found a way to thrive, despite their midfield largely being defended against.
However, head coach Wilfried Nancy’s side adjusted, and dropped Nagbe and Chambost into deeper areas to create more space in possession, and elude some of Philadelphia’s pressure. That allowed Chambost to adapt and spread the play, which in turn allowed wingers Mo Farsi and Max Arfsten to threaten the Union.
For a star-heavy match in midfield, it came down to which team could adapt quicker and who could get the most out of their wide players.
1. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Previous: 1)
Falling 2–0 behind within 30 minutes against LAFC wasn’t the plan for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, but they bounced back with two goals from Brian White to claim a point and extend their undefeated streak to 11 games in all competitions.
The Whitecaps adjusted their lineup in the match, giving Ali Ahmed, Daniel Rios, and Emmanuel Sabbi a rare match out of the starters while pushing Pedro Vite onto the right wing. In the first half, they struggled without Vite’s creativity in midfield, which offered a stark reminder of the absence of Ryan Gauld due to the Scotsman’s injury.
In the second half, though, head coach Jesper Sorensen brought on Ahmed and shifted Vite off the front three and back to midfield, immediately creating more chances for Vancouver’s attack.
Meanwhile, at the back end, the center back pairing of Ranko Vesilinovic and Tristan Blackmon continued to stand out, consistently winning duels and combining for 12 defensive actions.
It’s not the statement the Whitecaps were hoping to make against their longtime rivals. Yet, given the results of other teams around them, it’s enough to keep them atop the Power Rankings.