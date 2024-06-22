Pitch Invaders Swarm Cristiano Ronaldo During, After Portugal's Euro Win
Saturday was a good day for Cristiano Ronaldo the soccer player and a bad day for Cristiano Ronaldo the celebrity.
On the one hand, Ronaldo and Portugal cruised to a 3-0 win over Turkey in the European Championship. Demonstrating his agelessness, the 39-year-old forward found midfielder Bruno Fernandes for an assist in the 55th minute that slammed the door on any hope of a Turkish comeback.
However, things became complicated in the 69th minute. A young boy invaded the pitch and took a picture with Ronaldo, who graciously posed for a selfie mid-game to applause from the crowd.
Unfortunately, this led to several adults attempting to do the same—much to the Portuguese star's chagrin. All in all, security in Dortmund was forced to quash five different incidents of fans attempting to accost Ronaldo.
The final of these incidents was particularly galling for Portugal as a security guard bowled over striker Gonçalo Ramos trying to stop the fan.
The Portuguese will wrap up group competition on Wednesday against Georgia.