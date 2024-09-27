International Soccer Scoring Recordholder Christine Sinclair to Retire From Soccer
For one of soccer's greatest talents, the end is near.
Portland Thorns forward Christine Sinclair is going to retire at the conclusion of the 2024 NWSL season, she announced in a Friday afternoon Instagram post. Her last regular-season match for the 8-9-4 squad will take place Nov. 1.
"For the last 11 years it has been an honor to be a part of the Portland Thorns organization. The club that showed the world what is possible when women's sports are invested in," Sinclair wrote.
SInclair's retirement follows her exit from the international game in Dec. 2023. The 41-year-old is the all-time leading scorer in that arena among both men and women, tallying 190 times—six more than American Abby Wambach and 58 more than Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo.
In domestic play, Sinclair won three titles in the NWSL and two in its forerunner, Women's Professional Soccer.
The Burnaby, B.C. native began her soccer journey in the Rose City, playing collegiately for Portland; she helped the Pilots win NCAA titles in 2002 and 2005. After bouncing around Canadian leagues and WPS, she signed with the Thorns in 2013—having indicated to the new league she would only play in Portland.
She helped the Thorns win championships in '13, 2017 and 2022; her 62 regular-season goals rank third in league history. Internationally, she owns an Olympic gold medal and two bronze medals.