Portugal's Diogo Costa Saves All Three Slovenia Shots in Penalty Shootout
Diogo Costa just put Portugal on his back and lifted the team to the quarterfinals at Euro 2024.
After Slovenia and Portugal battled to a scoreless draw after regulation and two frames of extra time, the two teams advanced to a penalty shootout. That's where Costa stepped up and shined.
In 120 minutes of game action, Costa was forced to make two saves; in just a few moments of the shootout he made three.
Slovenia opened the shootout with Josip Ilcic stepping to the spot. He fired the ball into the bottom right corner but Costa was all over it, guessing correctly and parrying the ball away.
After Cristiano Ronaldo converted his penalty kick—following a miss in extra time—to give Portugal a 1–0 advantage, Costa again stepped to the line with Slovenia's Jure Balkovec at the spot. Balkovec hammered the ball to the left side and, once again, Costa guessed correctly and stopped it.
Bruno Fernandes converted his kick to give Portugal a 2-0 lead in the shootout, and Costa was back in position for a third time. Benjamin Verbic took his turn at the spot and tried the left side again. Costa denied him emphatically.
Bernardo Silva then converted his penalty to clinch the match and a Round of 16 victory for Portugal.
Credit for the win goes solely to Costa, whose showing in the shootout was brilliant. Saving one penalty is a feat to be celebrated, but stopping all three is unheard of.
The Portuguese will move on to the quarterfinals where they will face France.